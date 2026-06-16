ML Ruberton Agency and MLR Risk Management Join World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of ML Ruberton Agency and MLR Risk Management (collectively "MLR") of Hammonton, NJ on March 1, 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MLR provides personal and commercial property insurance, life and health insurance and consulting services.

"MLR has a steadfast commitment to exceptional service, and a focus on building relationships, providing personalized protection solutions, and remaining actively engaged in the community," says PJ Pullia, Owner, MLR. "Customer service is at the heart of everything we do. It's great to join World and expand the products and services we provide to our customers."

"I'd like to extend a warm welcome to MLR as they join the World family," says Rich Eknoian, Executive Chairman and Founder of World. "MLR has a strong presence in the Hammonton community, and an experienced team. I know they will continue to grow as part of World."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to World on the transaction. Cooper Levenson provided legal counsel to MLR. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC