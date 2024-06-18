ML Tech Announces Accessibility to the CoinDesk 20 Index through its Marketplace

CoinDesk 20 has traded $5.5 billion in perpetual futures volume since January 2024—and is available globally

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ML Tech , a leading non-custodial Separately Managed Accounts (SMA) investment platform, today announced a collaboration with CoinDesk Indices , the leading provider of digital asset indices since 2014, to offer exposure to the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) on ML Tech's SMA platform available to both U.S. and global investors. ML Tech's strategy can now be accessed via multiple top exchanges and custodians, including Kraken and Anchorage with additional partnerships expected soon.

The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index that has been embraced by leading market-making firms and global market participants. Designed for scalability, it tracks the performance of top digital assets, applying a capped market capitalization-weighted methodology to enhance diversification. The Index caters to institutional investors' growing need for diversified portfolio options beyond bitcoin ETFs.

ML Tech's CEO, Leo Mindyuk stated, "By leveraging CoinDesk 20, ML Tech is thrilled to offer investors a diversified long exposure to the crypto sector in a secure, transparent, and customizable way. CoinDesk 20 is an industry-leading benchmark, making it highly complementary to other strategies already available on our platform and offering our clients a best-in-class robust and reliable solution."

ML Tech uniquely offers optimized blended portfolios and bespoke products tailored to meet various investment objectives and risk appetites. Investors can access a curated array of delta-neutral, market-neutral, and beta trading strategies via the ML Tech Marketplace. Real-time NAV and portfolio insights are available through the ML Tech Dashboard.

"Partnering with ML Tech represents a significant step forward in broadening access to diversified digital asset strategies," said Alan Campbell, President of CoinDesk Indices. "Through this collaboration, we are providing access to more investors who can benefit from the robust, reliable and diversified CoinDesk 20 Index, advancing our ongoing goal to make investment in digital assets easier to navigate."

The CoinDesk 20 Index, a highly liquid and actively traded digital asset benchmark, has seen unprecedented institutional demand and trading activity to date and has generated $5.5 billion in perpetual futures volume in the past four months alone. Bullish , the fastest-growing regulated digital asset exchange, listed perpetual futures tracking the CoinDesk 20 following the Index's launch in January 2024.

Additional information can be found here: https://app.mltech.ai/products/coindesk-20 .

To learn more about the CoinDesk 20 Index, visit coindeskmarkets.com/cd20 .

About CoinDesk Indices

Since 2014, CoinDesk Indices has been at the forefront of the digital asset revolution, empowering investors globally. A subsidiary of Bullish, our indices form the foundation of the world's largest digital asset products. Known for their precision and compliance, flagships such as the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) and the CoinDesk 20 Index set the industry standard for measuring, trading, and investing in digital assets. With tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets, CoinDesk Indices is a trusted partner. Discover more at coindeskmarkets.com .

About ML Tech

Founded in 2020, ML Tech is a non-custodial investment platform where investors can choose from a curated selection of fully systematic crypto trading strategies supported by ML Tech's thorough risk management and reporting tools. Through its SMA and Fund offerings, ML Tech provides comprehensive solutions that bridge the gap between institutional investors and unique alpha opportunities only available in digital asset markets. For more information, please visit https://www.mltech.ai/ .

ML Tech:

Marie Nuon, ML Tech, [email protected]

CoinDesk Indices disclaimer:

CoinDesk is a portfolio company of the Bullish group. CoinDesk Indices, Inc. ("CDI") does not sponsor, endorse, sell, promote or manage any investment offered by any third party that seeks to provide an investment return based on the performance of any index. CDI is neither an investment adviser nor a commodity trading advisor and makes no representation regarding the advisability of making an investment linked to any CDI index. CDI does not act as a fiduciary. A decision to invest in any asset linked to a CDI index should not be made in reliance on any of the statements set forth in this document or elsewhere by CDI. All content contained or used in any CDI index (the "Content") is owned by CDI and/or its third-party data providers and licensors, unless stated otherwise by CDI. CDI does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, adequacy, validity or availability of any of the Content. CDI is not responsible for any errors or omissions, regardless of the cause, in the results obtained from the use of any of the Content. CDI does not assume any obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. © 2024 CoinDesk Indices, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE CoinDesk Indices