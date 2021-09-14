ML Utilities Acquires Utility Equipment Service, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ML Utilities, a premier "one-call" solution for fleet maintenance, inspections, repair and management services to the utility sector, announced that it has acquired Spring Hill, Tennessee-based Utility Equipment Service, Inc. (UES). The purchase positions ML Utilities to better serve their growing customer base throughout Middle Tennessee and the surrounding region with a wide range of mobile and shop services for utility equipment that includes, aerial devices, pressure diggers, boom trucks, digger derricks and related support equipment.

ML Utilities Co-Presidents, Mickey Hodges (left) and Kent Upton. Providing fleet maintenance, inspections, repair and management services to the utility sector.

The acquisition expands ML Utilities' footprint beyond the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Midwest regions. Along with locations in Charlotte, NC, Baltimore, MD, and now, Spring Hill, TN, ML Utilities' team of technicians provides services to fleet owners and customers throughout Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio.

Established in Franklin, Tennessee in 1981 before moving to its current Spring Hill location in 2001, UES has specialized in new & used sales, upfitting, rental, parts & accessories, shop repair, and maintenance of service trucks. As part of ML Utilities, the company will complement their shop service capabilities with additional mobile field units providing ANSI inspections, annual DOT certifications, dielectric testing, hydraulic diagnostics, utility fleet repair, custom fabrication, lube & chassis services, and more. All functions are safely performed by an experienced team of highly trained service technicians.

"UES has a great tradition of providing its customers with exceptional services for 40 years and we're excited to be growing our business and joining forces with such an outstanding team," said ML Utilities Co-Presidents Mickey Hodges and Kent Upton in a joint statement. "Together, our company cultures and values are closely aligned. We are confident this will lead us to greater success in supporting our valued customers."

Utility Equipment Service, Inc. President William Horton added, "It is rare that a business owner finds a fit like the one we see between Utility Equipment Service and ML Utilities. I believe this acquisition will significantly increase the value UES offers to our customers and it takes a big step toward positioning ML Utilities as the market leader in work truck fleet solutions."

ML Utilities' ability to recruit talented technicians, implement stringent safety protocols in the shop and field, provide extensive resources and training programs, all under an experienced leadership team, have served as a successful launching pad for the organization. The "one-call" value proposition that ML Utilities delivers, provides an efficient solution to the challenges that fleet managers are facing.

About ML Utilities

ML Utilities, a subsidiary of ML Holdings Company, is privately-owned and has developed into the "one-call" solution for fleet owners of specialty utility and crane equipment throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Midwest regions since 2011. Their 24/7 services include equipment maintenance, hydraulic repair, inspections, lube and chassis services (in-house or on the customers' site), all safely performed by a team of highly trained service technicians. To learn more, visit www.mlutilities.com.

About Utility Equipment Service, Inc.

Utility Equipment Service, Inc. was formed in Tennessee in March of 1981. Early operations of the firm under founder Hubert Cheek, focused on the support of service trucks for gas & electric utilities providers. The company gradually expanded into other industry segments, such as sign services, municipalities, arboriculture, telecom, and construction. The company was sold in 2017 to William Horton and Lydia Horton. Today, UES is a leader in work truck sales, equipment sales, repairs and service, while always honoring its core values of integrity, quality and relationships. To learn more, visit www.1ues.com.

Contact:

Evan Himelfarb

(443) 543-4260

[email protected]

SOURCE ML Utilities