M.LaHart & Co. Announces New NASCAR Line Featuring Accessories, Home Goods and Jewelry Designed for Race Fans

"On any given weekend, you see our passionate fans sporting their favorite driver gear from head to toe," said Paul Sparrow, Managing Director, Licensing and Consumer Products, NASCAR. "M.LaHart's new Victory Lane line provides fans with new distinctive products to showcase their loyalty both at-track and in their homes."

So far, the line includes 10 custom driver shops featuring notable names such as Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Jimmie Johnson, and features glassware, leather flasks, rodeo-style belt buckles, jewelry and more. Additional driver shops featuring more top drivers are already in the works.

"We're so excited to offer this new line of NASCAR accessories and home products to fans," said Michael LaHart, founder of M.LaHart & Co. "We were inspired by the spirit, energy and sparkle of NASCAR and wanted to celebrate the loyalty that fans feel for their favorite sport and drivers. We were fortunate enough to have guidance from NASCAR and teams throughout the creative process and we know fans will be pleased with the Victory Lane line."

Creating custom designed products is an attribute upon which M.LaHart & Co. was founded. Known as 'America's Jeweler™,' the company works with all of the nation's service academies and over 100 universities across the country to create alumni and fan gifts featuring the various school logos. The exercise of customizing products to specific driver numbers and teams came naturally to the M.LaHart team.

"It's thrilling to discover we can take all we've learned over the years in the collegiate market – designing and creating the highest quality custom gifts -- and apply that learning and creativity to a new passionate, dedicated fan base," Mr. LaHart notes. "It's a big world out there, and I'm proud to launch our first professional sports initiative with NASCAR."

All of M.LaHart's Victory Lane products, from custom glassware and speedway watches to bangles and leather key fobs are now available for purchase at www.GoToVictoryLane.com.

About M.LaHart & Co.:

For over 20 years, M.LaHart & Co. has served as America's Jeweler, creating and offering the finest quality gifts for alumni, grads and fans to honor their proud university affiliations at over 100 major universities across the country. Commitment to quality and design, matched with white-glove service, has made M.LaHart & Co. one of the fastest growing and most respected businesses in the collegiate gifts market. M.LaHart proudly and exclusively features TAG Heuer, Montblanc, and Movado products with university branding. Based in historic Litchfield, Connecticut, the M.LaHart company website is www.mlahart.com and the main number is (800) 551-4715 .

The launch of M.LaHart's Victory Lane product line of home goods, accessories and jewelry specifically designed for motorsport fans represents M.LaHart & Co.'s latest exciting initiative. Explore the full product line at www.GoToVictoryLane.com.

