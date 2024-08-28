"Mālama Maui: Music Photography From Lahaina" Commemorates One Year Since Wildfires

HONOLULU, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This month marks one year since the devastating wildfires that forever altered the island of Maui. In the spirit of remembrance, "Mālama Maui", a book by photographer Sarah Sharaf-Eldien (owner of 11:44 Studios), stands as a tribute to the strength and unity of Maui.

The book features photographs from the beloved Fleetwood's on Front St., where Sharaf-Eldien worked alongside Mick Fleetwood, legendary drummer of the band Fleetwood Mac, documenting the intimate concerts held there, including performances by rock stars such as Steven Tyler (Aerosmith), Sammy Hagar (Van Halen), and John Densmore (The Doors).

Sharaf-Eldien dedicated the book to the people of Maui and two iconic figures: Mick Fleetwood and the late Willie K, whose musical legacies embody the powerful role that music plays in healing and uniting communities.

Mālama Maui delves into the deeper connections between life's events, drawing inspiration from Joseph Campbell's "The Hero's Journey" and Carl Jung's theory of synchronicity. The book reflects on the ways in which both the author and the people of Maui, much like the archetypal hero, faced trials and emerged with a renewed sense of purpose and connection. This exploration of the meaningful coincidences that shape our lives resonates throughout the book with serendipitous encounters and moments.

Fleetwood expressed admiration for Sharaf-Eldien's work, stating, "Sarah has a wonderful creative eye, and her photos that chronicled the musicians and guests at Fleetwood's captured the passion, joy, and exuberance that we all felt while playing there. Having this memorialized in her book is a treasure and a forever keepsake."

Henry Diltz, renowned rock music photographer, echoed these sentiments: "Sarah's photos capture the joyful and colorful moments at a wonderful club we all love and miss. Although we can't go there in person now, the good times we shared remain alive in her exciting photograph."

Nicholas Winfrey, President of Maui United Way, added,"'Sarah's book is a fabulous example of the greater community using their talent and creativity to support the people of Maui."

"Mālama Maui" donates 100% of its profits to support ongoing recovery efforts in Maui, and is available for purchase at www.1144studios.com/book.

Sharaf-Eldien will also be exhibiting "Mālama Maui" at the upcoming Hawai'i Book and Music Festival at the University of Hawai'i on September 14 and 15.

SOURCE 11:44 Studios