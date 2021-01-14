Mlazgar Associates, Inc. and Elan Lighting Systems, Inc. Merge to Become One of the Largest Lighting Agencies in the Upper Midwest

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mlazgar Associates, Inc. headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN, is proud to announce it has completed a merger with Elan Lighting Systems, Inc. of New Berlin, WI. Mlazgar and Elan have merged to become one of the largest lighting and controls agencies in the Upper Midwest, creating a new era for Mlazgar Associates. For over 50 years, Mlazgar has been a stalwart of stability with traditional core values of integrity, trustworthiness, dedication, humility, reliability, and adaptability.

"This merger creates a sales organization with unmatched resources. From our forward-looking, evolving educational programs and web resources to our dedicated associates and breadth of product offering, we now can help our customers more than ever," noted Mark Mlazgar, CEO.

The new entity will be led by Mark Mlazgar and Scott St. Marie along with a leadership team comprised of associates from both agencies. Joining the Mlazgar leadership team will be Stephen Kohl and Rich Mantey from Elan. Mark Mlazgar noted, "our approach is to give our associates the autonomy to be agile and do what is right for our customers. In our rapidly changing world, we endeavor to be adaptable, creative, flexible, and open-minded. This merger enhances our ability to do just that."

Scott St. Marie added, "The culture and goals of these two organizations are very much aligned and I am excited to see our leadership team drive this business into the future to meet and exceed expectations of customers and manufacturers alike."

The combined agency business model will be built around an extremely talented staff; experienced and knowledgeable in the lighting industry with a true customer-first mindset. As a larger regional player, Mlazgar Associates, and the brands they represent, are now positioned for significant growth across the upper Midwest.

