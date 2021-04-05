MLB Betting Preview: Head Oddsmaker Shares Bold Predictions for 2021 Campaign

LAS VEGAS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a pandemic-shortened 60-game season in 2020, the MLB has officially embarked on a full 162-game schedule. This time of year, hope springs eternal for every franchise – even the Pittsburgh Pirates at +25000 World Series longshots.

MyBookie Head Oddsmaker David Strauss shares his predictions for the 2021 campaign, including World Series odds and favorites for AL and NL MVP.

Strauss predicts the Dodgers will become the first team since the 1998-2000 Yankees to win back-to-back championships. The oddsmaker admits that's not exactly going out on a limb – but betters shouldn't ignore the fact that the Dodgers are the most stacked team in baseball, and by a fairly wide margin. Strauss gives them the shortest odds to become World Series champs (Dodgers +300).

The Yankees are the most talented team in the American League, but much of their success will again be dependent on the health of their sluggers – namely Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Money doesn't guarantee championships, but it probably helps win a lot of baseball games. That's why they're favorites in the AL, (NY Yankees +550).

Angels' Mike Trout favored to win AL MVP, but teammate Shohei Ohtani has garnered the most money so far.

At +200, Mike Trout is favored to win the American League MVP, but Trout hasn't attracted the most money. Worldwide, more bets have flown to Trout's teammate, Shohei Ohtani. At +2000, Ohtani represents sportsbook exposure for sure. From a betting perspective, though, Ohtani's odds make him an underlay. Strauss says he won't win the MVP unless he becomes the second starter in Joe Maddon's rotation. Right now, that looks unlikely.

If you're looking for a dark horse MVP candidate consider Randy Arozarena. The supremely gifted 24-year-old was a breakout star in last year's postseason batting .364 (8-fr-22) with three homers in the World Series. He's the favorite to win the AL Rookie of the Year, but he just might take home the AL MVP as well. He'd be the first to win both since Ichiro in 2001 for the Seattle Mariners.

Mookie Betts and Juan Soto favored to win NL MVP

At +750, Betts and Soto provide more value than Trout in the AL. The NL MVP race is much deeper than the AL MVP race. Fernando Tatis, Cody Bellinger, Freddie Freeman, and even Bryce Harper are all in the mix.

Strauss suggests keeping an eye on Ronald Acuna. The slugger struggled to find his rhythm last year, but the oddsmaker sees value in betting he'll return to his 2019 greatness. If he does, don't be surprised if he's hoisting the NL MVP award.

2021 World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers +300

New York Yankees +550

San Diego Padres +800

Tampa Bay Rays +2000

Atlanta Braves +1000

Minnesota Twins +1800

Chicago White Sox +1000

Oakland Athletics +2400

Houston Astros +2500

Cleveland Indians +4000

Cincinnati Reds +3500

Chicago Cubs +4000

New York Mets +1000

Washington Nationals +3500

St. Louis Cardinals +2500

Toronto Blue Jays +2000

Philadelphia Phillies +4000

L.A. Angels +4000

Milwaukee Brewers +3000

Boston Red Sox +5000

Miami Marlins +7000

San Francisco Giants +8000

Arizona Diamondbacks +10000

Colorado Rockies +12500

Seattle Mariners +8000

Baltimore Orioles +10000

Detroit Tigers +12500

Kansas City Royals +10000

Texas Rangers +15000

Pittsburgh Pirates +25000

