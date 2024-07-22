Higashioka's grandfather served in famed WWII unit for Soldiers of Japanese ancestry while family confined in wartime relocation center

FORT BELVOIR, Va., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka was presented today with a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded collectively in 2011 to his paternal grandfather and fellow members of the U.S. Army's 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and Military Intelligence Service during World War II.

MLB Catcher Kyle Higashioka receives Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of grandfather at National Army Museum

The presentation was arranged jointly by the National Veterans Network (NVN) and the Players Trust , the charitable arm of The Major League Baseball Players Association. Retired General Eric Shinseki, Chair of The Army Historical Foundation and 34th Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, presided over the ceremony, held at the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Higashioka's grandfather, G. Shigeru Higashioka, served in Company A of the 100th Infantry Battalion of the 442ndRegimental Combat Team from 1943 – 1945, participating in the European campaigns that made the unit the most highly decorated in Army history. Like many American soldiers of Japanese ancestry at the time, he served valiantly while the U.S. government confined his parents and brothers in Poston War Relocation Authority camp, out of prejudiced suspicions of Japanese Americans. NVN conducted extensive research to uncover details of the elder Higashioka's military service and his family's experience at Poston WRA in Arizona.

"I am incredibly honored to accept the Congressional Gold Medal on behalf of my grandfather," Higashioka said. "Learning more about his heroism, especially in light of the injustice faced by many Nisei families, is humbling and inspiring, and has influenced my own charitable work with veterans. I'd encourage all Americans to talk to the veterans in your lives, listen to their stories, and consider all they have endured on our behalf."

The ceremony took place in a special exhibition area of the museum featuring the Nisei Soldier Experience, a temporary exhibit with an unprecedented collection of Japanese American artifacts. In 2011 the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation's highest civilian honor, was presented to the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and Military Intelligence Service by the United States Congress.

Shinseki, whose four decades of Army service were inspired by his uncles' service in the 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd RCT, emphasized the importance of sharing this rarely told story because it tells how the deep prejudice of the time was met by the Nisei Soldiers' enduring belief in the promise of our country and their unwavering will to serve.

In addition to discovering more about Higashioka's grandfather's service, NVN located newspaper articles that recorded Higashioka's uncles playing for a camp baseball team. Baseball had been embraced by Japanese immigrants in the early 20th century, so they formed teams in all 10 WRA camps as a way to build morale and maintain a sense of normalcy.

"The Players Trust was proud to be part of this special moment with Kyle and help recognize both his grandfather's storied military service and how his uncles looked to the game that he loves to rise above the extraordinary challenges of the time," said Players Trust Director Amy Hever. "This was a unique opportunity to further Kyle's commitment to our servicemen and women while also recognizing his own family's military experience."

The Nisei Soldier Experience at the National Museum of the United States Army currently displays the original Congressional Gold Medal on loan from the Smithsonian Institution until fall of 2025 when the Nisei Soldier Experience closes. The Museum, NVN and The Army Historical Foundation are currently developing the I Am An American: the Nisei Soldier Experience traveling exhibit that will launch in 2026. The Nisei Soldier Experience is included with the Museum's free, timed-entry tickets, which are available by request through the Museum's website at theNMUSA.org.

