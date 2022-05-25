MLB Commits to Destigmatizing Mental Health Among Minor League Players and Staff With Unmind

Major League Baseball will leverage new technology and resources to create a psychologically safe culture

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced increased investment and measures to support the mental health of minor league players and employees through a collaboration with cultural change platform Unmind . The commitment to mental health intends to boost the baseball experience for MLB staff, fans, and the broader community.

Building on an industry-leading focus on workplace health and safety, MLB will bolster existing wellbeing benefits and initiatives – such as employee assistance programs and behavioral health professionals – by launching access to the Unmind platform to all corporate staff, umpires, and minor league players, beginning in June.

"Our players and staff are our top priority, and we believe it's our responsibility to support mental health and create a psychologically safe environment for everyone," said Jon Coyles, VP of Drug, Health and Safety Programs at MLB. "Extending that support to our minor league players is vital. We want to support them not just as athletes but also as people and colleagues."

Approximately 1,300 corporate staff and 7,000 minor league players and umpires will gain access to the digital platform, including evidence-based self-guided tools, content, and programs to help users proactively measure and nurture their mental wellbeing. By leveraging Unmind, MLB aims to further reduce the associated stigma around mental health and equip the entire industry with the tools to address personal and professional wellbeing challenges while promoting positive mental health from within.

"In furtherance of our industry's efforts to promote mental health awareness and support, Unmind will help us provide ongoing education and training to players, employees, management, and leadership, so everyone has the tools to talk openly about mental health and seek the care they may need," Coyles said.

"MLB is a shining example of an organization focused on helping their people succeed. Their commitment to promoting a culture of mental health is serious, and we couldn't be more proud to be selected to help them continue to make positive change across the organization," said Dr. Nick Taylor, CEO and co-founder at Unmind.

About Unmind

Founded in 2016, Unmind is the leading cultural change platform, helping organizations transform their mental health and wellbeing, supporting leaders to create engaged cultures, and empowering employees to lead more fulfilling lives.

Thomson Reuters, Kearney, Uber, Virgin Media, Medallia, Gymshark, and Standard Chartered are some of the many organizations that have partnered with Unmind to create a world where mental health is universally understood, nurtured, and celebrated.

About Major League Baseball (MLB)

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport's larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball's business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance and continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

