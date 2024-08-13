Celebrate Wins—Big or Small— with Sizzler's FREE Limited-Edition "We Goin' Sizzler" Sundae

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sizzler has been the place for families to celebrate since 1958. Mom's birthday? We goin' Sizzler. Straight A's? We goin' Sizzler. Won the big game? We goin' Sizzler.

That's why Sizzler brought first-ballot MLB Hall of Famer Randy Johnson out of retirement for a mission nastier than his legendary slider. The Simi Valley River Dogs are a team with more strikeouts than the salad bar has options. Win-less and without a reason to go to Sizzler to celebrate, the River Dogs needed a hero.

MLB Hall of Famer Randy Johnson Reluctantly Comes Out of Retirement to Coach Team of Underdogs for Sizzler

In stepped the Big Unit with the big heart (well, underneath there somewhere). Randy served our pups two days of old school baseball the only way a 6'10" lefty flame thrower knows how. With a little bit of hard work - and a lot of good luck - these underdogs will have a chance to bark those magic words: "We goin' Sizzler!"

Catch all the heartwarming (and hilarious) moments in the "Hungry for the Win" campaign. Watch Randy try not to lose his cool as he teaches the team that it's not just about winning – it's about celebrating every step of the journey: https://youtu.be/GfnXCETPlfA

"I always thought my comeback would take me back to the Bronx, or the Bay or the Bob, not Simi Valley," said Randy Johnson. "But honestly whether you're in the big leagues or a little one, what matters is winning. But even more honestly, it's how you play the game. Thanks to me, these kids play the game right. That's reason enough to celebrate for this old ball player. With that, I announce my retirement from the River Dogs. It's over to you now. Woof woof."

Spoiler alert: The team didn't win the game. But they did score their first-ever run to kick off the season, and that's worth its weight in sundaes from the Sizzler unlimited salad bar (with cherries, sprinkles and chocolate on top)! To celebrate their first run of the season, the team raced to their local Sizzler faster than a Randy Johnson heater for a feast fit for champions: Sizzler's famous cheese toast, juicy steaks, crispy chicken wings, and the legendary unlimited salad bar.

"We believe every win deserves a big celebration," said Sasha Shennikov, Sizzler's Director of Marketing. "Whether it's hitting your first home run or just making it to first base, Sizzler's here to help folks savor that moment."

Got something to celebrate? No matter how small, Sizzler's got just the thing to make it feel big! Customers can score a FREE "We Goin' Sizzler" Sundae with any meal purchase. This sweet victory comes in a limited-edition collectible baseball helmet bowl that'll have everyone cheering. Diners can build their own sundae masterpiece, featuring NEW fresh-baked brownies, at the dessert bar. Available at all Sizzler locations while supplies last – so folks should sprint, not walk!

It's the little things that make a big difference. And Sizzler is here to help celebrate every single one of them – from a kid's first base hit to finally mastering that tricky salad bar tong flip. Because life's too short not to savor every sizzlin' moment!

For more juicy details on Sizzler and the "Hungry for the Win" campaign, fans can slide into www.sizzler.com/hungryforthewin.

About Sizzler

Since 1958, Sizzler has always been a different kind of steak house. A steak house for everyone - the kind of place where you can have your steak and bring your kids too, where everyone can come and celebrate life's moments, big and small.

Like Randy Johnson, Sizzler is making a comeback of its own. With remodeled stores, updated menu items, and a fresh advertising campaign, Sizzler has never been a better place for families to come and celebrate.

