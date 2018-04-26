MLB Home Run Derby VR Now Available

From their homes, fans around the world now can step into the batter's boxes at Marlins Park in Miami, Nationals Park in Washington, DC, and Progressive Field in Cleveland to hit home runs and tally as many points as possible in the timed home run competition. Each of the three ballparks was authentically recreated utilizing high-fidelity 3D environments, making the virtual competition come to life in ways never before possible. Worldwide leaderboards will showcase fans' standings for the game on Sony PlayStation®VR and SteamVR, which will retail for $19.99 (U.S.).

MLB HOME RUN DERBY VR – NEW IN-VENUE EXPERIENCES

Prior to debuting the commercial version of this game for fans to play on Sony PlayStation®VR and HTC Vive, the enterprise edition of the game had been available at numerous global event activations including MLB Battlegrounds (London), MLB All-Star FanFest (Miami), numerous MLB Club off-season events, and the recent Puerto Rico series between the Minnesota Twins and Cleveland Indians. It also will be showcased in Monterrey, Mexico, when the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers travel to play a three-game series from May 4-6.

In addition, at least 12 MLB ballparks will host an in-venue setup of this VR video game for fans to play when they're attending games in 2018. Those include: Arizona, Atlanta, Chicago White Sox, Houston, Miami, Minnesota, Oakland, St. Louis, San Diego, San Francisco, Tampa Bay, and Washington. Each of these individual activations will feature a customized recreation of its respective ballpark.

MLB Home Run Derby Mobile

In addition to the new Home Run Derby VR experience launching today, fans of the popular annual contest that is part of All-Star Week may also download and play the award-winning mobile game, MLB Home Run Derby, for phones and tablets.

MLB Home Run Derby, developed by MLB Gaming & VR and available as a free download on the App Store and Google Play, has been updated with its most significant feature upgrades since debuting in 2013. Now including all 30 current MLB ballparks, fans may play in both single player and multiplayer modes for a chance to capture the Derby crown, reach the top of the worldwide leaderboards and compete against more than 11.5 million game players in daily tournaments. This year's version also includes hi res renderings of more than 50 participants from the past eight competitions.

Below are some of the key 2018 updates:

Earn packs and collect cards to unlock and improve the Derby participants, upgrading stats to compete at any level. New card packs will be loaded with rewards at every level and during the season will include special limited time only rewards.

In addition to the historical Derby participants, fans will be able to play with some of their favorite active MLB players as they will be added over the course of this season and then will be available for a limited time only.

Multiplayer mode has been completely redeveloped, featuring a faster pace, increased competition and an all-new one-on-one option to compete directly against your friends and family.

MLB Home Run Derby mobile is officially licensed by MLB and MLBPA. For more information, please visit MLB.com and follow @HRDerbyGame.

App Store – https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mlb-home-run-derby-17/id626469977?mt=8

Google Play – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mlb.HomeRunDerby&hl=en

