MLB's Todd Frazier Honored in Toms River, NJ for His Support of Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation's $45 Million Capital Campaign

Frazier and his wife, Jackie, worked as honorary campaign co-chairs since 2020, raising awareness and funds to increase access to specialized healthcare for kids across New Jersey.

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Specialized Hospital (CSH) Foundation marked the completion of their three-year $45 million capital campaign with the unveiling of the "Dream. Believe. Achieve." tribute to Todd Frazier in the new CSH Toms River outpatient center.

Todd and Jackie Frazier react to unveiling of the "Dream. Believe. Achieve" Tribute to Todd Frazier wall at the new Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation outpatient center in Toms River. Todd and Jackie Frazier with their children, Grant, Blake and Kylie at Children's Specialized Hospital in Toms River

Frazier, and his wife, Jackie, signed on as honorary campaign co-chairs, helping to raise awareness and funds for CSH. The tribute case stands proudly in the lobby of the newest CSH outpatient center on Route 37 West in Toms River and showcases Frazier's life in baseball from his beginnings in the Toms River Little League to his successful Major League Baseball career. It includes interactive elements like a height chart where kids can measure themselves against Frazier's little league and major league heights and a home plate and shoeprints built into the floor so kids can stand in Frazier's shoes and be inspired to achieve their dreams.

"This is a huge honor," said Frazier. "We take pride in our hometown and it's been a dream of ours to help our community as much we can. It is so special to us that each child can feel inspired to follow their dreams when they see this wall on their way to treatment. We look forward to doing more good work with Children's Specialized Hospital."

Campaign co-chairs and CSH Foundation board members Edward J. McKenna of Red Bank and Mark Montenero of Toms River worked closely with the Fraziers to lead the efforts of this unprecedented campaign. "The Fraziers embraced the mission of Children's Specialized Hospital from the beginning. Their genuine compassion for the children we serve is nothing short of remarkable," said McKenna. "The completion of this campaign is my proudest moment in all of my years of public service. I have seen the miracles that happen at CSH and I know that the money we raised is going to make a profound impact on the health and the lives of thousands more children."

"Todd and Jackie are two of the most kind and generous people I've ever met," said Montenero. "They are a tremendous addition to the CSH family and we are so proud to have honored them with this beautiful tribute case in the lobby of our new Toms River outpatient center. Every child who enters this facility can look at the case and know that Todd is in their corner, rooting for them to dream big, push past limitations and reach their full potential."

The results of this campaign are life-changing for thousands of families across New Jersey. Four new outpatient centers were opened across the state—in Bayonne, Union, Eatontown and Toms River—and the long term care center in Mountainside underwent renovations to increase capacity and incorporate state-of-the-art technology. This expansion increased the total number of CSH treatment facilities to 15, increasing patient capacity. Additionally, the funds raised through this campaign supported critical pediatric research studies, the expansion of specialized treatment programs, and technological upgrades that will enhance the future for children living with special healthcare needs.

"Any foundation is only as strong as its donors, volunteers and supporters. We are so fortunate to have the Fraziers on our team to work side-by-side with our staff and dedicated Board of Trustees," said Alissa Memoli, President and CDO, CSH Foundation. "Our mission is critical to the lives of children living with special healthcare needs and when the community comes together like it did for this campaign, our work makes a powerful and immediate impact."

CSH serves more than 35,000 children each year who are living with special healthcare needs ranging from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. With treatment centers across the state, CSH is the national leader in pediatric rehabilitative care, the largest regional provider of autism services, and recognized by Newsweek as a World's Best Specialized Hospital.

"I'm humbled and inspired by the passion of our donors who have chosen to dedicate their valuable time and resources to our hospital," said Dr. Matthew B. McDonald III, President and CEO at CSH. "The Frazier family's passion for helping their community and children with special healthcare needs that require the specialized care we provide is unmistakable. We are so grateful to have them as part of the CSH family."

About Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation

When you give to Children's Specialized Hospital (CSH) Foundation, 100% of your donation supports the programs and services of CSH that are transforming the lives of children with special healthcare needs. The CSH Foundation receives philanthropic support from those who share our mission and commitment to ensuring that all children with special healthcare needs receive the life-changing care they need to reach their full potential. To help or learn more, visit https://give2csh.org.

About Children's Specialized Hospital

Children's Specialized Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health Facility, is the nation's leading provider of inpatient and outpatient care for children and young adults from birth to 21 years of age facing special healthcare challenges from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries to a full scope of developmental, behavioral, and mental health concerns. At 15 different New Jersey locations, our pediatric specialists partner with families to make our many innovative therapies and medical treatments more personalized and effective so each child can reach their full potential. For more information, visit rwjbh.org/childrensspecialized or follow us on Facebook, Linked In, Instagram and Twitter.

Children's Specialized Hospital is New Jersey's local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

Contact: Afiya Rawls, Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation

Cell: 732-372-8517

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation