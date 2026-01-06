MLC acquires Burnett, expanding mineral solutions portfolio and operations

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MLC, an international producer of lime and calcium solutions, has completed the acquisition of Burnett, Inc., a technical leader in lime slurry, systems and services primarily utilized in water treatment. The financial terms of the transaction will not be released.

From left-right: Kristine Schuster, VP, HR, MLC; Brian Smith, owner, Burnett; Hugh Burnett, owner, Burnett; Paul Hogan, president and CEO, MLC; Tom Burnett, owner, Burnett; Blake Dell, VP, corporate development and strategy, MLC

"Municipalities need to deliver clean, potable water to their communities without fail, and they rely on lime for many processes. This acquisition increases our ability to serve this critical market by expanding our lime solutions portfolio, supply chain network and expert teams. It also provides opportunities to add further value in other markets, adding performance to processes such as wastewater treatment and other industrial applications," said Paul Hogan, MLC President and CEO.

"It was important to select a buyer that shares our strategic vision, with a commitment to continue growing the business, treating people with integrity, building customer partnerships and providing the highest level of service. MLC has been a supplier and technical resource to Burnett for decades. Throughout that partnership, we have seen first-hand how the business mirrors our own priorities and values," said Hugh Burnett, Burnett Inc. vice president and cofounder.

The acquisition includes four Burnett operations in the Southeast U.S., trucking, CAL~FLO® liquid lime solutions (high-quality calcium hydroxide slurry, patented slurry equipment and technical support) and the RE~MIN PROCESS® (process technologies and support for operational excellence). Along with other Burnett offerings, CAL~FLO and the RE~MIN PROCESS® enable water treatment plants to achieve superior accuracy and precision, consistent lime slurry performance and reduced maintenance issues.

"Since the company's founding, the Burnett family has continued to build on their vision by innovating unique solutions and going above and beyond for customers. I am thankful to the family for their leadership, as well as their collaboration throughout the acquisition process. We will continue to build on the legacy they created through continued growth, improvement and diversification," Hogan said.

This acquisition aligns with MLC's strategy to grow through strategic investments, improve service capabilities and diversify its essential minerals platform, with a vision to be the global mineral solutions partner with an unparalleled commitment to safety, service and performance.

MLC is privately held by HBM Holdings Company, a global industrial conglomerate with a portfolio of operating companies within markets such as minerals, specialty chemicals, transportation and equipment.

About MLC

Mississippi Lime Company ("MLC") is a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions, with global headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. These offerings bring essential performance and value to a range of market applications, including metals, construction, chemicals, water and emissions treatment, glass, plastics, elastomers, agriculture, foods and beverages. With over a century in business, MLC has built a reputation on the quality of its products and services, as well as an unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability and service. The company's expanding international footprint includes a diversified, reliable network of production and distribution facilities in the U.S., as well as in the U.K. through its Singleton Birch business. MLC is an HBM Holdings company. For more information, visit mlc.com.

About Burnett, Inc.

Burnett Lime Company, Inc. was founded in 1983 as Burnett Lime Company and started with one truckload of lime. The company has grown to be the industry leader in pH control process technology, reinventing water treatment and industrial processes through a range of innovations including CAL~FLO®, Burnett CO2, The RE~MIN PROCESS® and SULFA~PRESS®. Burnett has four production sites and is headquartered in Campobello, South Carolina. Learn more at burnett-inc.com.

SOURCE MLC