MLC Media Announces Launch of New YouTube Channel Zona MLC

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MLC Media, a leading Spanish Language media company, announced the launch of its new YouTube channel, Zona MLC, to their continually expanding multi-media footprint.

Zona MLC will feature daily original video content on entertainment, sports, politics, motivation, music and more from top digital reporters and online influencers, including Alvaro Cueva, Jorge Cota, Carlos Alvarez, Michelle Rivera, Jorge Lozano H., and Karla Contreras to name a few. Each of these talents will bring unique and dynamic perspectives to the latest trending topics and ongoing news topics.

"The launch of this channel and bringing such influential talent to our catalog of platforms only strengthens our ability to continue to provide the greatest level of content to our audiences in all media platforms," says MLC Media CEO Carlos Moncada. "We understand there is an enduring need for original content across the digital space and, with Zona MLC, we are certain we will deliver the content audiences are searching for."

About MLC Media Services

MLC Media Services produces and distributes Spanish Language Syndicated Programs across 600+ stations in the U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico and Central America. Its premier programs include Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Chiquibaby, Armida y La Flaka, El Cotorreo Futbolero and El Show de El Tambochi y Las Mas Buenas de La Radio that currently reach over 25 million people monthly with radio and social media.

www.mlcsmedia.com

For Network Sales, Contact: Entravision Solutions at (212) 637-2513

For Syndication Sales, Contact: Rogelio Macin at rogelio@mlcradio.com

For Affiliations, Contact: David Bello at david@enlelaire.audio

