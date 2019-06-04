MLC Media Expands Into Mexico by Hiring Media Veteran Rogelio Macin as Vice President of Sales Mexico

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MLC Media, a leading Spanish Language media company, announced today it has expanded their international business development capabilities with the hiring of media veteran Rogelio Macin. Mr. Macin will serve as Head of Sales for the business division for Mexico-based clients partnering with MLC Media products and services.

"We couldn't be happier to have such a professional as Rogelio join our team," says MLC Media CEO Carlos Moncada. "I've known Rogelio for some time now and I am positive he is the perfect candidate to expand our brand and drive our revenue initiatives in Mexico."

"We are happy to welcome Rogelio to the MLC Media team and look forward to the growth of clients and partners in Mexico," says MLC Head of Sales Jose Villafañe. "I am positive that with Rogelio's international sales and marketing background, we will drive sales and strengthen our presence outside the United States."

"I am delighted in joining such a great team of professionals as is the MLC Media team and look forward to applying my experience in growing the brand across Mexico to bring on board pronounced partners to our list of clients," said Macin.

Prior to joining MLC, Mr. Macin served as the Corporate Director at Larsa Comunicaciones in Northern Mexico, overseeing the sales and marketing division for their radio broadcast properties. Mr. Macin has a remarkable 20-year broadcast media and entertainment experience, having worked in both the United States and Mexico.

About MLC Media Services

MLC Media Services produces and distributes Spanish Language Syndicated Programs across 500+ stations in the US and Mexico. Its premier programs include El Show de Alex 'El Genio' Lucas, Armida y La Flaka, El Show de Chiquibaby, El Cotorreo con Carlos Alvarez, La Diva de Mexico, El Show de Toño, and Somos Ana Alicia y Julieta that currently reach over 10 Million people monthly with radio and social media. www.mlcsmedia.com

For Syndication Sales Contact: Jose Villafañe at jose@mlcsmedia.com

For Syndication Affiliations Contact: David Bello at david@enleaire.audio

