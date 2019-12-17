MLC Media Launches Mas Flo 104.9 FM Radio Station in San Diego, CA

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MLC Media, a leading Spanish Language media company, announced it will be taking over the 104.9 FM radio signal in the San Diego-Tijuana Metro area and launching "Mas Flo" on XHLNC-FM 104.9 FM on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019.

Mas Flo will feature a blend of the hottest and latest Spanish Urban music from the top Latin artists in the industry. The music genres will include Reggaeton, Trap, Tropical, and Urban from artists like J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Rosalia, Bad Bunny and more. The radio station will be broadcast from Los Angeles with a target demographic of Young Adults 18-34.

"The time for Mas Flo to be part of the San Diego-Tijuana market couldn't be any more precise," says MLC CEO Carlos Moncada. "We see the audience trends and the huge following this music genre has with the younger generations that we are certain Mas Flo will be a total success."

About MLC Media Services

MLC Media Services produces and distributes Spanish Language Syndicated Programs across 600+ stations in the U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico and Central America. Its premier programs include Alex "El Genio" Lucas, Chiquibaby, Armida y La Flaka, El Cotorreo Show con Carlos Alvarez, El Cotorreo Futbolero and El Show del Tambochi y Liz that currently reach over 25 million people monthly with radio and social media.

