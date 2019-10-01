MLC Media Spanish-Language Personality Armida Mier is the New Co-Host of Telemundo's Acceso Total

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading Spanish-language media company, MLC (MLC Media Services) announces that one of its talented hosts of El Show de Armida y La Flaka, Armida Mier, is the new co-host of Telemundo's nationally televised show Acceso Total.

The dynamic and vibrant Mexican radio personality will join Telemundo native Elva Saray in bringing viewers exclusive interviews with music stars, celebrity news, lifestyle tips and much more. Acceso Total airs daily Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. PT.

"I am excited and humbled in joining the Acceso Total family in this new chapter to my career," says Armida Mier. "I am very enthusiastic of now having an additional platform where I can connect to audiences and viewers."

Originally from Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, Mexico, Armida is most recognized for her versatility and vibrant personality where her charisma and unduplicated smile transcends the radio airwaves. She is a person with amazing character with an even larger heart and social concern, always looking for ways to help others. She is no stranger to TV cameras as at the age of 17, she started as TV host for networks such as Univisión and Mexico's Televisa. Today, she is the co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show "El Show de Armida y La Flaka" on the MLC Media network, airing in more than 51 affiliate stations across the United States.

"I am very happy for Armida and this new venture on top of her radio career," said Carlos Moncada, CEO of MLC Media Services. "We couldn't be any more thrilled for her at MLC and know she will do amazing on screen. If audiences already loved her on-air, they will adore her even more on TV."

About MLC Media Services

MLC Media Services produces and distributes Spanish Language Syndicated Programs across 500+ stations in the U.S. and Mexico. Its premier programs include El Show de Alex "El Genio" Lucas, El Show de Chiquibaby, El Show de Armida y La Flaka, El Cotorreo Show con Carlos Alvarez, El Cotorreo Futbolero and El Show del Tambochi y Liz that currently reach over 10 million people monthly with radio and social media.

