MLC PROMOTES ELIZABETH WILKERSON TO VICE PRESIDENT, OPERATIONS

ST. LOUIS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MLC (formerly Mississippi Lime Company) has appointed Elizabeth Wilkerson as vice president, operations. As part of the MLC executive leadership team, Wilkerson will be responsible for ensuring that all of the global lime provider's manufacturing sites meet the company's high standards for safe, responsible production and reliable, agile service. She will also oversee key capital projects and a network of MLC operations, as well as departments for safety, process technology, operational excellence and project management.

Wilkerson has nearly 20 years of experience in operations, supply chain and finance, including more than a decade with MLC. Prior to her new role, Wilkerson served as director of operations for the largest lime operation in the Americas, the MLC Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, site.

"Elizabeth expertly managed the complex operational needs of our Ste. Genevieve site while prioritizing safety, sustainability and service has proven her strong leadership skills, excellent business acumen and deep operational knowledge. She has also been a key leader within our supply chain and finance organizations. I am confident that she will continue to be instrumental to the long-term success of MLC and the customers we serve," said Paul Hogan, president and chief executive officer at MLC.

Wilkerson joined MLC in 2013. Since then, she has served in various leadership roles, including finance director and director of supply chain. In these positions, she was deeply involved in key initiatives that support of the company's long-term strategy, including the expansion of assets, logistics capabilities, energy flexibility, certifications, efficiencies and safety. Prior to her career at MLC, she held positions with EY, Sabreliner and Boeing.

"As part of the leadership team, I look forward to continuing my journey with MLC and helping to achieve our strategic objectives for operations," Wilkerson said. "We have many exciting milestones on the horizon, including a major investment at our Bonne Terre, Missouri, facility and projects to enhance our sustainability, capacity and efficiency. In my new role, I will be focused on ensuring the success of these initiatives, while assuring we continue to operate safely and responsibly, with a high standard of operational excellence."

Wilkerson earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting, Master of Accountancy and Master of Business Administration from St. Louis University. She completed the Harvard Business School Program for Leadership Development.

Following Wilkerson's promotion, Matthew Hayes has been promoted to director of operations for the MLC Ste. Genevieve plant, reporting to Wilkerson. Hayes has been part of the MLC Ste. Genevieve operations team for over a decade in roles related to process engineering, enabling him to build a deep understanding of the site's processes, operational needs and logistics.

About MLC

MLC is a leading global supplier of high-calcium lime products and technical solutions headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. These offerings bring essential performance and value to a range of market applications, including metals, construction, chemicals, water and emissions treatment, glass, plastics, elastomers, agriculture, foods and beverages. With over a century in business, MLC has built a reputation on the quality of its products and services, as well as an unwavering commitment to safety, sustainability and service. The company's expanding global footprint includes a diversified, reliable network of production and distribution facilities in the U.S., as well as in the U.K. through its Singleton Birch business. MLC is an HBM Holdings company. For more information, visit https://mlc.com.

SOURCE MLC