MLCommons Consortium Chooses Cognata's Synthetic Dataset to Set Industry Benchmarks

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognata LTD announces today that MLCommons, a leading global engineering consortium, has officially selected Cognata's high-precision AI simulation dataset for use in the MLPerf Automotive benchmark suite. Rooted in cutting-edge technology, Cognata's automotive-grade, digital twin-based datasets will be used to measure industry benchmarks and improve practices in machine learning model training for the automotive industry.

Cognata's datasets are based on a photorealistic simulation platform where virtual cars travel virtual roads, from cities to unmarked terrain, all true to real-world conditions. With advanced sensor modeling, Cognata's AI-based Mobility traffic layers help engineers understand and analyze safety scenarios.

This collaboration fuses MLCommons' commitment to improving machine learning for everyone with Cognata's expertise in generating fully annotated, photorealistic synthetic datasets. These datasets are targeted for automotive sensors and are meticulously designed to detect vehicles and pedestrians. With over 20,000 unique frames, the dataset allows for full comparability and bias elimination.

"We are excited to use the MLCommons Cognata dataset to define and develop our automotive ML benchmark suite", said David Kanter, MLCommons Executive Director. "A high-quality dataset is an essential industry-standard benchmark that will help the entire industry move forward".

"Cognata's digital twin based simulation platform for AI-based training, testing, and validation allows for infinite dataset generation, customized for the customer needs," said Danny Atsmon, CEO and founder of Cognata. "Using this dataset to run benchmarks for improving ML and AI training with the highest fidelity is an important milestone in the automotive industry."

About Cognata

Cognata leads the autonomous driving revolution with our digital twin-based simulation platform for AI-driven training, testing, and validation of Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technologies. Collaborating with global AV manufacturers, we expedite verification and validation through photo-realistic simulations, providing infinite, tailored dataset generation that sets industry benchmarks and enhances machine learning model training. Join us in shaping the future of mobility through innovative simulation technology.

For further information: https://www.cognata.com

About MLCommons

MLCommons is an open engineering consortium with a mission to benefit society by accelerating innovation in machine learning. The foundation for MLCommons began with the MLPerf benchmark in 2018, which rapidly scaled as a set of industry metrics to measure machine learning performance and promote transparency of machine learning techniques. In collaboration with its 50+ founding partners - global technology providers, academics, and researchers, MLCommons is focused on collaborative engineering work that builds tools for the entire machine-learning industry through benchmarks and metrics, public datasets, and best practices.

For further information: https://mlcommons.org/en/

