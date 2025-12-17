Mleiha National Park launches new season of glamping, stargazing and desert adventures with several celestial events marked for 2026

SHARJAH, UAE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over an hour from Sharjah and Dubai, Mleiha National Park welcomes visitors to a new season of immersive desert experiences—spanning premium glamping, astronomy programs, and outdoor adventures—across the Mleiha Glamping site and the Mleiha Archaeological Centre.

With the season now underway, guests can look forward to an array of diverse experiences, robust calendar of celestial events anticipated in 2026- building on numerous skywatching highlights this year, underlining Mleiha as the ideal destination for lovers and fans of the night sky.

"The desert has an intimate connection with Arabia, and Mleiha National Park captures its majestic charm," said Omar Jasim Al Ali, Manager of Mleiha & Strategic Projects. "This season, history, nature, and adventure converge here, inviting guests to explore, learn, and relax under remarkably dark skies."

Desert stays and Camping experiences

Mleiha Glamping returns for the cooler season, bringing refined comfort with premium, upscale tents that blend authenticity with style for families and small groups.. Guests can choose between Premium Glamping Tents, which include ensuite bathrooms and extra privacy, or Standard Glamping Tents that provide the same cosy atmosphere with shared facilities and open-air desert views. Both options create a warm and comfortable retreat surrounded by the serene landscape of Mleiha

There is also the Mleiha Overnight Camping experience, perfect for those who want a more traditional desert stay beneath open skies. Campers may bring their own food to grill or choose a prepared BBQ dinner from Mleiha's menu options.

Stargazing and celestial highlights

With clear, low-light-pollution skies, Mleiha is one of the UAE's premier destinations for astronomy. Visitors can take part in regular stargazing nights, expert-led telescope observations of planets and deep-sky objects, interactive talks and quizzes, and signature desert hospitality under the stars. Following a year of memorable skywatching, guests can look forward to a calendar of notable celestial events anticipated in 2026, making Mleiha an ideal escape for lovers and fans of the night sky.

Adventure and learning:

The park also brings together outdoor excitement and hands-on discovery for visitors of all ages. The Sand Surfer experience offers an off-road SUV drive followed by sandboarding on the red dunes, open to guests aged 13 and above. Families can join the one-hour Dune Buggy Landscape Tour, which visits landmarks like Camel Rock and Fossil Rock with guides explaining their natural history; the activity is open to children from eight years old and 140 cm in height.

Mleiha also offers engaging learning experiences. The Flora and Fauna Workshop introduces participants aged five and above to the plants and animals of the desert through guided walks and activities. The Fossil Fun Expeditions take visitors back to the time when the area was under a prehistoric sea, offering a close look at real fossils and the chance to take home a replica as a reminder of Mleiha's ancient past.

