MLG Attorneys at Law Announces Inauguration of Justice Carlos R. Moreno Courtroom

Premier auto defect law firm pays tribute to retired California Supreme Court Justice in unveiling of state-of-the-art mock courtroom

COSTA MESA, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MLG Attorneys at Law announced the unveiling of the Justice Carlos R. Moreno Courtroom during a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week attended by Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens and prominent members of the local legal community. Justice Moreno provided the inaugural address in an event that celebrated the fulfillment of MLG Principal Jonathan Michaels' ambitious vision: to craft a remarkably true-to-life courtroom tailored specifically for client preparation and the cultivation of exceptional trial skills.

The 82-person capacity mock courtroom was built in the firm's Costa Mesa headquarters and features a jury box, deliberation room and audience area. Housing full audio-visual capabilities, the courtroom will be used by MLG and other Southern California-based attorneys for conducting mock trials and focus groups. It will also be made available to the educational community and nonprofit organizations.

"This has been a 25-year dream of mine, and to see it come to life today is extraordinary," said Michaels. "We are honored to name this courtroom after Justice Moreno, whose dedication to justice and education has inspired us all."

Justice Carlos R. Moreno, a venerated figure in the legal world, boasts a distinguished 25-year career in the judiciary, including ten years on the California Supreme Court. Throughout his tenure, Justice Moreno authored more than 140 majority opinions on a diverse array of precedent-setting cases and has been an inspiration to generations of legal professionals, advocating for fairness and equal treatment under the law.

"I am deeply honored to be the namesake of this courtroom," said Justice Moreno. "The commitment to excellence and innovation displayed by MLG Attorneys at Law sets a commendable benchmark for the legal community."

The new mock courtroom will provide an invaluable resource to MLG and the broader legal community, allowing attorneys to refine their trial strategies and better represent their clients in cases related to automotive defects and other legal matters. The firm is confident that this new facility will contribute to the pursuit of justice and uphold the high standards set by its namesake.

"The establishment of the Justice Carlos R. Moreno Courtroom reflects the progressive mindset of MLG Attorneys at Law and fosters ingenuity and collaboration among legal professionals," said Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens. "We take great pride in having such an exceptional resource within our city."

To learn more about the courtroom, visit www.defectattorney.com/mock-courtroom

ABOUT MLG ATTORNEYS AT LAW

Located in Orange County, California, MLG is a leading firm for protecting consumers from automotive defects. The firm has litigated cases against nearly every major automotive manufacturer in the world and has been involved in numerous class actions against automakers for malfeasance. Follow MLG on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

