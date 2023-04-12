MLG ATTORNEYS AT LAW CALLS FOR CONGRESS TO ACT DECISIVELY ON KIA AND HYUNDAI RECALL ISSUE AMIDST ALARMING THEFT EPIDEMIC

Leading Auto Defect Firm Issues Letter to Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) Urging Action

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MLG Attorneys at Law is fervently appealing to Congress to take immediate action against automakers Hyundai and Kia, who have yet to issue a recall for their vehicles despite facing mounting legal challenges. This encompasses over 200 class action lawsuits, along with litigation involving nine major cities and more than 25 insurance companies. Most recently a scathing letter from 23 State Attorneys General demanded action from the automakers for the omission of engine immobilizers in their vehicles, the anti-theft technology utilized by all other major manufacturers to protect cars from being stolen.

"I witnessed firsthand the power of congressional testimony when General Motors was forced to confront the consequences of their actions," said Jonathan Michaels, principal of MLG Attorneys at Law. "It is absolutely imperative that Congress intervenes with the same intensity and determination to hold these automakers accountable, and I am urging Senator Cantwell to use all powers available to her to force Kia and Hyundai to answer questions from Congress."

As Chair of the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Senator Maria Cantwell possesses the authority to take decisive action on this issue. Historically, the committee has been successful in bringing automakers to testify in front of Congress, as demonstrated during the General Motors ignition defect scandal. The hearings resulted in General Motors issuing one of the biggest recalls in history and facing fines of more than $1.5 billion dollars.

The committee also maintains authority over NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), which, according to Michaels, has displayed a concerning lack of urgency in addressing the issue and pressuring the automakers involved.

MLG Attorneys at Law has been at the forefront of the legal battle against Hyundai and Kia, leading the charge on the class action lawsuit and efforts to consolidate the class in Orange County Federal Court. The automotive specialist firm is now shifting its focus to representing the mounting personal injury cases arising from the defect. This call for congressional intervention comes after the firm previously called on California Governor Gavin Newsom to take legal action against the automakers in September, when the epidemic was just beginning to gain momentum.

Hyundai and Kia thefts surged in multiple U.S. cities in 2022: 836% in Minneapolis compared to 2021, and 1,090% in St. Louis County. In Chicago, 10% of registered Kias and 7% of registered Hyundais have been stolen. Philadelphia reported a 800% increase in Kia thefts and 400% increase in Hyundai thefts from 2019-2022.

"The continued refusal of Kia and Hyundai to recall their vehicles is absolutely unacceptable," said Michaels. "These stolen cars are not just used in property crimes; they have also caused the deaths of numerous innocent children and resulted in dangerous accidents. It's time for Congress to take action and put the brakes on this epidemic before more lives are needlessly lost."

