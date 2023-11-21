MLG ATTORNEYS AT LAW LAUNCHES "STEER CLEAR OF DANGER" INITIATIVE

Leading auto defect firm highlights alarming safety risk including shrapnel-filled airbags, collapsing roofs, combusting fuel tanks, and catastrophic seatbelt failures found in one in four cars on the road

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the startling reality that approximately one in four vehicles on the road have an unrepaired recall, MLG Attorneys at Law, a preeminent firm in auto defect litigation, today launched the "Steer Clear of Danger" initiative. The robust auto safety advocacy campaign, emphasizing the vital importance of being informed and proactive about vehicle defects, coincides with the firm's announcement of transitioning its digital presence to " DefectAttorney.com " to better align with the company's mission.

Central to the website's redesign is an easy-to-navigate "VIN Decoder" tool which enables consumers to quickly identify whether their vehicle is currently under recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) by entering their 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN). Vehicles under recall can pose serious risks to drivers and others on the road.

Disturbingly, many of these recalls often go unaddressed, putting millions of Americans at unnecessary risk. Unrepaired recalls pose grave dangers, with risks ranging from fire hazards prompting advisories to park vehicles outside, to catastrophic failures of crucial safety systems like airbags and seatbelts, all of which could result in severe injuries or fatalities.

As part of the initiative, MLG announced several additional consumer tools, all accessible on the company's new website.

Monthly Recall Report: Back by popular demand, this revitalized newsletter allows consumers to effortlessly stay updated on the latest auto recalls with a concise monthly email, ensuring they remain informed on critical vehicle safety issues. Free "Post-Accident Guide": As accidents can happen without warning, this free guide aids in organizing essential documents and details within a vehicle's glove box, ensuring quick access to crucial information following an on-road incident with a post-accident checklist. Educational Video Series: Launching in January, this series aims to provide consumers with a deeper insight into the intricacies of auto defects, fostering a wider understanding of vehicle safety. Each episode tackles a unique auto defect issue, offering practical advice and shedding light on how consumers can protect themselves on the road.

"Every unrepaired vehicle traveling on our roads is a ticking time bomb, posing potential risks not just to its occupants, but to all road users," said MLG Attorneys at Law principal Jonathan Michaels. "It's even more chilling to consider the number of vehicles currently under investigation for potentially lethal defects, yet to be officially recalled."

As staunch defenders of consumer rights, especially those negatively impacted by auto defects, MLG Attorneys at Law urges every vehicle owner to take recalls seriously, remain informed, and prioritize their safety and the safety of their loved ones. "At MLG, we've seen first-hand the devastating aftermath of injuries caused by these defects. It's our duty and mission to ensure that consumers are educated, protected, and that their rights are championed," said Michaels.

ABOUT MLG ATTORNEYS AT LAW

Located in Orange County, California, MLG is a leading firm for protecting consumers from automotive defects. The firm has litigated cases against nearly every major automotive manufacturer in the world, and it has been involved in numerous class actions against automakers for malfeasance. MLG recently unveiled the Supreme Court Justice Carlos R. Moreno Courtroom, an immersive 82-person mock courtroom that offers a realistic litigation experience and advanced audiovisual capabilities for trial attorneys, the local legal community, and educational organizations. Follow MLG on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .

