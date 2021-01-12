MLG Attorneys At Law Offers Scholarship To High School Seniors

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MLG Attorneys at Law is rolling out its annual "Never Stop Learning" scholarship, aimed at assisting Orange County high school seniors with their journey into higher education. Three scholarships will be offered, with the first prize recipient receiving $1,000 for college, a year-long mentorship with MLG principal Jonathan Michaels and the opportunity to attend a civil jury trial.

The contest will be available to all Orange County high school seniors and will require applicants to submit a 750-word essay answering the question: If you could change one thing about the justice system, what would it be and how would you change it? Picking up on the Steve Jobs quote "People who are crazy enough to think they change the world are the ones who do," the scholarship challenges young adults to push their thinking into areas not previously explored.

"Our annual scholarship program is just one way that we can give back to those in our community," said Jonathan Michaels. "Hopefully this will ignite a curiosity inside them and expose them to a world of which they were previously unaware. I am particularly excited about the mentorship element of it, as it will help them establish important relationships that could last a lifetime."

To be eligible, students must be a graduating senior of a public or private high school located in Orange County and have plans upon graduation to enroll fulltime in an accredited U.S. college. Additional information can be found at www.mlgaplc.com/scholarship.

About MLG Attorneys at Law

Located in Orange County, California, MLG's team of trial lawyers represent the legal interests of those in the automotive industry. The firm focuses on litigation against car manufacturers, with particular interest in automotive recalls and defects. Follow MLG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

# # #

Contact:

Lainey Mulligan

949-581-6900

[email protected]

SOURCE MLG, APLC

Related Links

http://www.mlgaplc.com/scholarship

