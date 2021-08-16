MLive Michigan Football Season Kickoff presented by University of Michigan-Flint

This event offers in-depth discussions with MLive's sportswriters Andrew Kahn, Aaron McMann, and Ryan Zuke , special team analytics, Michigan football trivia, and a live auction benefitting the ChadTough Foundation . The funds raised during the auction will benefit the ChadTough Foundation and support their research to cure pediatric brain cancer.

To interact with sportswriters and alumni players, enter for a chance to win tickets to our V.I.P. experience. The V.I.P. experience will be on August 26, 2021, from 5:15 – 6:15 p.m. Limited to only 150 people, this event is an opportunity to mingle virtually with former players and staff members and discuss hot football topics with MLive's football sportswriters.

Information and tickets for both events can be found here: https://www.mlivemediagroup.com/events/michigan-football-season-kickoff/.

Go Blue!

MLive Media Group is the sister company to MLive, with eight publications comprising The Ann Arbor News, The Bay City Times, The Flint Journal, The Grand Rapids Press, Jackson Citizen Patriot, Kalamazoo Gazette, Muskegon Chronicle, and The Saginaw News, and Michigan's number one news and information site MLive.com. For almost 200 years our journalists have provided the residents of Michigan with locally relevant news, sports and entertainment coverage. Whether investigating crucial stories or finding the best that Michigan has to offer, we strive to be both an observer and advocate for our local communities.

