MLL Custom of Beverly Hills - The ONLY Cure for Cabinet Fever Arrives in Miami Design District

MIAMI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Furniture and custom cabinets have the magic ability of changing everything in a space! The custom pieces become a designer's visual language and bring interiors to life for their clients. As a result of 2020,'s stay at home order, homes have become sanctuaries and places to feel secure. As a result, demand for MLL Custom's high quality and impeccable designs has created the largest demand in history of the company. Answering the need MLL Customs is excited to announce the opening of a new location in the Miami Design District, 3436 N Miami Avenue Suite 3440, Miami, Florida 33127.

Kamila Sudnicka and Bogumil Żymańczyk MLL Custom Superb Interiors

ML Custom is on point with 2021 projections of the furniture market in the U.S. speculated to reach US$105.2 Billion making the Miami market is the perfect choice.

MLL Custom will be bringing their signature attention to detail and the craftmanship to Miami. Their Polish artisans are leaders in the custom furniture field. Each design is crafted in Poland with a unique dedication to meticulous standards for quality control that are followed during manufacturing.

Did you know that throughout Europe Poland is known for having some the oldest and most respected carpentry schools available to tradesman? Bogumil and Kamila Żymańczyk the founders of MLL Custom have based their business on quality and have carefully selected their team. Their expertise and artistic vision along with their creativity and passion have made them the top brand for their discretionary clientele. Żymańczyk's have their designs in homes, private clubs, hotels, and restaurants throughout the world elevating their clients' lives. The company has the goal of building long-term relationships with the interior design community and their clientele.

