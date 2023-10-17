MLM-cc.com Launches New One-of-a-Kind Analytics Engine for Direct Sales and MLM Companies

MLM-cc.com

17 Oct, 2023, 08:49 ET

PHOENIX, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MLM-cc.com, the leading provider of MLM compensation plan consulting and analytics services, today announced the launch of its new one-of-a-kind WINz Analytics Engine. This revolutionary new technology is the first of its kind to provide direct sales and MLM companies with a comprehensive and in-depth view of their compensation plan performance.

Jeff Jordan, President MLM-cc.com
WINz Analytics Engine was designed and developed over a three-year period by a team led by Mark Rawlins, a 43-year veteran of direct sales and MLM compensation plans development, analysis and management for MLM-cc. Rawlins is one of the most respected experts in the MLM industry. MLM-cc's new analytics engine is poised to revolutionize the way that direct sales and MLM companies operate. Mark is also the author of two groundbreaking books about compensation plans. Copies of the books are available for free at mlm-cc.com.

The MLM-cc Analytics Engine provides companies a wide range of insights into their compensation plan performance, including:

  • Distributor profitability: Identify which distributors are profitable and which are not.
  • Sales trends: Track sales trends over time to identify what is causing growth and decline.
  • Compensation plan performance: Analyze the financial performance of the compensation plan to ensure that it rewards workers and is sustainable.
  • Distributor recruitment and retention: Track distributor recruitment and retention rates to identify areas for improvement.

"The WINz Analytics Engine is a game-changer for direct sales and MLM companies," said Jeff Jordan, President of MLM-cc.com. "With this powerful new tool, companies can finally get a deep understanding of how their compensation plan is performing and make informed decisions to improve its profitability."

The WINz Analytics Engine is a powerful new tool that helps direct sales and MLM companies improve the profitability of their compensation plans. This revolutionary new technology is the first of its kind to provide companies with a comprehensive and in-depth view of their compensation plan performance. The company has a proven track record of helping clients to improve their compensation plans, increase sales, and boost profitability. MLM-cc's clients include some of the largest and most successful MLM companies in the world. By understanding how their compensation plans are performing, companies can identify areas for improvement and make changes to ensure that their plans are fair, sustainable, and profitable.

WINz Analytics Engine is constantly being updated with new features and functionality to ensure that it is always the most powerful and effective direct sales and MLM compensation plan analytics tool on the market.

The WINz Analytics Engine is available now to direct sales and MLM companies of all sizes. For more information, please visit mlm-cc.com or call (801) 416-3648.

Contact: J.Michael Palka Publicist [email protected] (619) 977-5022

SOURCE MLM-cc.com

