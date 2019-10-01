MLM Film Productions, Inc. Announces Film Selected for Screening at the St. Louis International Film Festival

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MLM Film Productions, Inc., an independent film production company, announces their foreign film production, A Dream Before Dying, has been selected for screening at the Oscar

A Dream Before Dying Film

qualifying festival, St. Louis International Film Festival. The production, entirely filmed in the Kurdistan region of Northern Iraq, has received numerous international accolades. The film will be the official entry for the region for consideration by the Academy Awards voting committee in the Best International Film category. The festival screening schedule may be found at https://www.cinemastlouis.org/festival-films

A Dream Before Dying is based on the true story of a Kurdish volunteer soldier dedicated to land de-mining operations in his region, oppressed by enemy groups. Director, Fekri Baroshi's poetic style and gift for storytelling paints a story of sacrifice, love, and resistance. The film's Executive Producer, Mattie Moore, CEO of MLM Film Productions, Inc., is currently in pre-production with Baroshi and Visual K Productions on various foreign language feature film projects.

MLM Film Productions, Inc., will commence production on several projects in December 2019. The political comedy web series, King of K Street, will commence shooting in December 2019, with locations in Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Wilmington, DE. The series will star Spencer Trinwith @spencertrinwith, who will be making his feature film debut in the much-anticipated Wonder Woman 1984. In addition, Trinwith completed work on festival winning director Ramin Niami's new thriller, A Without a Face, and Really Love, starring Kofi Siriboe, directed by Angel Kristi Williams. In addition, the original horror film, Equus Spiritus, set in the era of the American Revolution, is currently in pre-production and will commence filming in 2020.

MLM Film Productions, Inc. is a proud signatory of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild. Follow MLM Films on Instagram at @mlmfilms.

