Mӧlnlycke Health Care Congratulates WOCN® on 50th Anniversary

"Mӧlnlycke congratulates the WOCN Society on achieving this notable milestone," said Rob Claypoole, U.S. President, Mӧlnlycke. "We share the WOCN Society's commitment to promoting safe and effective care and support this mission with our innovation, evidence and education. These three focus areas will be on display during the upcoming conference through an exciting variety of interactive sessions for attendees."

One of the Conference's educational highlights will be a breakfast on June 5 with some of the world's leading experts on pressure injury prevention: Joyce Black, PhD, RN, WCN, FAAN; Evan Call, MS CSM; Amit Gefen, PhD; William Padula, PhD; and Nick Santamaria, PhD. The interactive format will give attendees an opportunity to join a lively discussion with these thought leaders about emerging evidence in pressure injury prevention.

Mӧlnlycke is also offering two educational sessions in the Innovation Theater: a critical care nurse educator from Baton Rouge General Hospital will present her innovative bundled approach to pressure injury prevention in the ICU, and a WOC nurse from Cookeville Regional Medical Center will share her experience with new Mepilex Border Flex for skin tear management. At its Booth (#732), Mӧlnlycke will share its proven pressure injury prevention solutions and wound care products, including competitive demonstrations of its new gelling fiber dressings, Exufiber® and Exufiber® Ag+.

"Mӧlnlycke's dedication to pressure injury prevention is an example of our shared commitment with the WOCN Society," said Claypoole. "Our Mepilex® Border dressings have more than 80 pieces of evidence [1] supporting their efficacy in pressure injury prevention; we offer a unique product for patient positioning, and we actively partner with global subject-matter experts to learn from their insights and share best practices."

During the WOCN Conference, Mölnlycke will feature Exufiber, a patented gelling fiber dressing that was created based on insights from over 500 clinicians. Exufiber incorporates Hydrolock® Technology which gives Exufiber and Exufiber Ag+ superior fluid retention and absorption under compression [2,3] as well as easy, one-piece removal during dressing changes. [4]

Mölnlycke will also feature in-booth presentations by Tissue Analytics. This ground-breaking partnership brings together Mölnlycke's wound care expertise and Tissues Analytics' advanced digital capabilities to develop and commercialize innovative digital solutions for wound care practitioners.

The Mölnlycke, Exufiber and Hydrolock trademarks, names and logo types are registered globally to one or more of the Mölnlycke Health Care Group of Companies. WOCN® is a registered trademark owned by the Wound, Ostomy and Continence Nurses Society. Distributed by Mölnlycke Health Care US, LLC, Norcross, Georgia 30092. ©2018 Mölnlycke Health Care AB. All rights reserved. 1-800-882-4582.

Mölnlycke Health Care report: GMCS/2017/102/v8. Dressings for pressure ulcer prevention: a review of the pre-clinical, clinical and economic evidence (April 2018). Data on file Mölnlycke Health Care Laboratory Report PD-520425. Mölnlycke Health Care Laboratory Report PD-521232_01. Chadwick P., McCardle J. Open, non-comparative, multi-centre post clinical study of the performance and safety of the gelling fiber wound dressing on diabetic foot ulcers. Journal of Wound Care 2016, 25(4): 290-300.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/molnlycke/r/m_lnlycke-health-care-congratulates-wocn--on-50th-anniversary,c2539992

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/7824/2539992/854157.pdf WOCN News release http://news.cision.com/molnlycke/i/wocn-booth,c2424966 WOCN booth http://news.cision.com/molnlycke/i/rob-claypoole,c2424968 Rob Claypoole

CONTACT:

For media inquiries, contact:

Randy Schwartz, (470) 375-0000, Randy.Schwartz@molnlycke.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mlnlycke-health-care-congratulates-wocn-on-50th-anniversary-300659393.html

SOURCE Mölnlycke