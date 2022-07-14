Mloflo Releases The First Mortage CRM Developed By Mortgage Professionals, For Mortgage Professional

Mloflo is launching with modules for lead generation, mortgage back office, and partner relationships.

TAMPA, Fla, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mloflo announces the release of the first mortgage CRM developed by mortgage experts, specifically for the needs of mortgage professionals.

"We understand the pressures of being a top producer because we've been there," says co-founder Derrick Doss. "That's why we built mloflo with proven practices to grow your business baked right in. We're more than a platform; we're a success system. Mloflo will constantly monitor the activities of your contacts and flag you with leads and opportunities to deepen your network. Thousands of successful mortgage professionals have used this proven system."

Mloflo is designed to break down traditional communication silos in lending. For the first time, each mortgage and real estate professional will be able to see the details of the status of a loan, receive alerts, and communicate with the borrower to enable lightning-fast approvals and the highest customer satisfaction.

"We have embedded the secrets of top mortgage professionals into our software to help MLOs scale their business," explains co-founder Adam Zima. "They'll be able to easily navigate through the entire mortgage approval process, track their pipeline and quickly check the status of all their loans. If one of their contacts is taking action indicating a lead, they'll receive an alert. In addition, their dashboard will display their key business metrics and next steps."

In today's hyper-competitive housing market, it's more important than ever to have a streamlined process for MLOs to manage their customer relationships. Mloflo provides features that growing LOs need while being easy to use and implement. And with real-time insights into their business, they can make better-informed decisions.

Want to learn more about mloflo? Schedule a demo at https://mloflo.com/ Nurture relationships, build trust, and close more deals…with mloflo.

