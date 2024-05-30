mLogica and Cockroach Labs Partner to Accelerate Mainframe and Legacy Database Modernizations

Industry leaders offer seamless, automated migrations onto cloud-native distributed database architecture

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- mLogica , an enterprise modernization technology leader, and Cockroach Labs , the pioneer and leader of the cloud-native distributed SQL database market with CockroachDB, today announced a new partnership to reduce the risks, costs, complexity, and time-to-value of modernization from mainframe environments and monolithic legacy databases. With the native integration of CockroachDB into mLogica's GenAI-powered automation solutions, enterprises can accelerate migrations to a modern PostgreSQL-compatible distributed database with portability across the cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises.

mLogica's proprietary Modernization.AI suite, including STAR*M Distributed Workload Modernization and LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite , structured methodologies, and technical expertise are backed by over two decades of experience, including refactoring over 300,000 databases and successfully completing over 1,000 projects. With this strategic collaboration, enterprises can now seamlessly replatform and refactor their Oracle, SQL Server, and mainframe databases to CockroachDB in the timescale of months instead of years.

"mLogica's automated enterprise modernization software accelerates migrations, enhances security and optimizes costs, which makes it a key solution for organizations transitioning enterprise, mission critical applications and databases to CockroachDB on modern cloud environments," says mLogica president and CEO Amit Okhandiar. "We're pleased that, due to the success we've had with our automated modernization solutions being adopted by leading cloud services providers, we've now been asked to bring our technology and expertise to support growing market demand for CockroachDB's unique, cloud-agnostic, highly data-resilient database."

For over fifty years, mainframes and monolithic databases have been vital for critical industries, however they were not built to handle today's pace of business. With CockroachDB, enterprises can adapt to modern customer expectations and navigate macroeconomic headwinds, by overcoming legacy database challenges to reduce operational expenditure, improve business agility, and attract a new generation of talent entering the workforce. For nearly a decade, Cockroach Labs has assisted their customers' modernization journeys, ensuring transactional consistency, cloud portability, and multi-region resiliency, which can now accelerate through this partnership with mLogica.

"Cockroach Labs and mLogica have witnessed first-hand the ever-changing demands and complexity of today's businesses, underscoring the stark reality: modernize or risk falling behind," says Howard Weale, VP, Modernization Practice, Cockroach Labs. "Through our partnership, enterprises can seamlessly transition from anchoring monolithic databases to CockroachDB without trading-off resiliency, SQL familiarity, strong consistency, nor feature-parity including support for stored procedures, read-committed isolation, cursors, and more. With CockroachDB, enterprises gain a cloud-native distributed platform that can support their dynamic business over the next decade."

Companies interested in learning how the partnership between mLogica and Cockroach Labs can assist in their modernization journey can visit: https://cockroa.ch/3V3bapf for more information.

About mLogica

mLogica is an enterprise modernization technology company. For over twenty years we have empowered customers to compete on a global level, delivering successful legacy and mainframe modernizations in more than 600 large scale engagements, including Fortune 1000 companies. Visit us at https://www.mlogica.com/ for more information.

About Cockroach Labs:

Cockroach Labs is a pioneering software company at the forefront of database technology, dedicated to delivering resilient and scalable database solutions to run mission-critical workloads for the world's most important businesses. The company's clients include Bose , Form3 , Hard Rock Digital , Nubank and Shipt , Fortune 50 global financial institutions as well as retail and media industry leaders. With a mission to scale when others fail, Cockroach Labs is revolutionizing the way businesses manage their data with its innovative cloud native distributed SQL database, CockroachDB.

