"MLOVE" Rangers Speakers to be unveiled at Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show 2024.10

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MLOVE, announces its participation in the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show during October 11 to 14, 2024 in Hong Kong. We look very much forward to offering 7 original and pioneering Busking Speakers from MLOVE Rangers Series.

To further expand MLOVE on the global market and have more face-to-face communications with our customers and agents, we are scheduled to attend the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show.

Come and Join Us at:

Booth No.: Hall1, 1D26

Time: October 11 - 14, 2024

Address: AsiaWorld-Expo • Hong Kong

About Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show

Global Sources Consumer Electronics show, the world's largest export-centered electronics sourcing trade show, features over 3,100 booths offering a whole host of industry innovations, which cover 9 major product categories including smart wearables, TWS, AR/VR, energy storage, solar energy, and charging stations — all in high demand for the world's buyers. Aside from their diversity, what these products share in common are strong branding, intelligence, and innovative design.

Introducing 7 New Masterpieces: Rangers Busking Speakers

MLOVE S3 Pro, S1, S5 ,D5, D4, D6, D8 Pro

Three Main Functions In One Speaker

Playing Music Speaker

Sound is the soul of the speaker. We are committed to shaping the sound characteristics of our own style with deep and dynamic bass, clean and clear vocal, stable treble, bass, vocal, and treble balance so that every note is full of our persistence and passion, bringing users an unprecedented auditory feast.

Karaoke Speaker

Support 2 wireless UHF microphones,

high quality metal housing and cardioid voice collection Microphone

Multi channels timbre adjustment independently, customized your tone

Musical Instrument Amplifier

This function specially developed for musical instrument lovers

Portable size, you can make a street busk with your friends easily

Different musical instruments assigns independent impedance matching tap

Maximizes the musical instrument's sound

Other Special Features:

100+ Connections Together

Reverse Charging other devices

Wireless/Wired Recording

OTG playing and charging

Wireless/Wired Live Streaming

About MLOVE

Established in 2008, the MLOVE factory is a national high-tech enterprise that integrates ID design, research and development, production, and sales and after-sales service. It is also a specialized and innovative enterprise in the Guangdong Province. MLOVE factory has a modern independent industrial park of 30,000 square meters, strategically cooperated with SMT and injection molding suppliers.

Currently, MLOVE product line includes Rangers Karaoke and musical instrument speaker series, retro home speaker series, and portable outdoor speaker series.

We will continue to pursue excellence and provide customers with higher quality products and services.

Thank you for your attention. We look forward to establishing a long-term and stable cooperative partnership with customers all over the world.

SOURCE MLOVE