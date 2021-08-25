MLS Now Partners With Rental Beast to Give Members a Competitive Edge

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MLS Now, Ohio's largest Multiple Listing Service (MLS) has partnered with real estate technology firm Rental Beast to empower its members with robust, integrated lead-to-lease software solutions to better service and monetize the rental market. Launched as a member benefit, this partnership will give MLS Now's 14,000 MLS subscribers direct access to Rental Beast's agent-centric tools.

"More than 40% of our residents are renting, and we want to make it easier for our members to meet their needs," says Carl DeMusz, President and CEO of MLS Now. "Our partnership with Rental Beast is the logical next step in our efforts to give our subscribers every competitive edge. It opens the door to more than $23 million in potential rental commissions this year, and helps our members grow rental relationships into a meaningful pipeline of future homebuyers."

Rental Beast has a decade-long track record of helping real estate professionals to achieve success in the rental space. Poised to serve more than 500,000 agents by year's end, Rental Beast for MLS is available directly within MLS platforms. Participating MLSs can capture thousands of properties that are off-MLS inventory. MLSs can also leverage powerful search, listing ingestion and maintenance systems, and a suite of lead-to-lease tools designed for real estate agents.

These tools are complemented by access to Rental Beast University, an interactive, on-demand, online educational platform, and Apply Now by Rental Beast, a lightning-fast online rental application and tenant screening engine. All Rental Beast systems are available directly from MLS Now's platform via a seamless, single-sign-on (SSO) integration. This combination of tools from Rental Beast offers a one-of-a-kind portfolio of services in the rental marketplace.

This integration continues Rental Beast's goal of simplifying the rental market for real estate agents. "Rental Beast is committed to helping every MLS harness the power of the rental market, and we're proud to add MLS Now as a partner MLS," says Ishay Grinberg, Founder and CEO of Rental Beast. "We've spent more than a decade developing powerful systems to help real estate professionals service the 50% of Americans who rent, and we're honored to help MLS Now add subscriber value and become a center of excellence for rental data."

This partnership provides a mutually beneficial opportunity for both organizations as they continue to impact the real estate market.

About MLS Now

MLS Now is Ohio's largest MLS, serving more than 14,000 subscribers belonging to 14 Associations of REALTORS®, across 32 primary counties in Ohio and West Virginia. MLS Now is one of the most recognized MLSs in its area, standing out through a commitment to digital tools and resources for members. For more information, visit mlsnow.com.

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals, and the nation's most comprehensive database of nearly ten million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Rental Beast for MLS brings the power of Rental Beast to Multiple Listing Services and their subscribing agents and brokers. Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS.

Media Contacts:

For MLS Now: Dean Klunzinger (216) 485-4100 ext. 414 or [email protected]



For Rental Beast: Myra Jolivet (760) 610-9096 or [email protected]

SOURCE Rental Beast