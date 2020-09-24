MLS PIN debuts a "wicked smart" rebrand

SHREWSBURY, Mass., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MLS Property Information Network, Inc. (MLS PIN), one of the largest multiple listing services in the nation, is releasing a "new and innovative rebrand" designed to reflect its growth and commitment to its customers. Recently celebrating its 20th anniversary, Realtor/Broker-owned MLS PIN will keep its original name.

Embracing its New England heritage, the rebranding includes a responsive and modern website that speaks directly to its customer's needs, a new sophisticated and modern logo, and a powerful native tagline: "wicked smart."

Kathy Condon is President and Chief Executive Officer of MLS PIN, the largest multiple listing service in New England and one of the largest in the nation.

"New Englanders are known for their moxie and old-fashioned charm," said Kathy Condon, president and CEO of MLS PIN. "Being 'wicked smart' captures our personality and the personalities of the customers we serve. We love our customers and are known for being personable, welcoming and fun, and we field a tight-knit team where customers call in and ask for staff members by name."

"And while other companies may change their name as they rebrand, MLS PIN is so well-known throughout New England and the nation, by preserving our name we keep the confidence, trust, reputation and heritage we have built. Our new and innovative rebrand better reflects who we are by showcasing our culture and our 'get the job done right' attitude while also delivering a better technology and service experience."

MLS PIN's desire to evolve its brand was driven by its growth: MLS PIN has quadrupled in size, from 11,000 customers to more than 42,000 today. The new MLS PIN logo is the first completely new rendition since the original logo was created by its initial board members, when the corporation was founded. The new logo's contemporary design represents customers connecting to data and technology through MLS PIN, as well as the connections and services that MLS PIN customers provide their clients.

Condon notes that MLS PIN technical priorities have always placed customer needs first, as MLS PIN is one of the few MLSs in the country that created, develops, designs, supports and maintains its own MLS application, Pinergy. Featuring more than 28,000 on-market listings and over 3.7 million off-market listings, Pinergy sends matched listings to contacts as frequently as every 15 minutes and features a responsive design search.

Melissa Lindberg, MLS PIN Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, says, "Our people make us a different kind of technology company, they are 'wicked smart' but also warm, competitive, nimble, honest and fun, and we remain true to our roots. With the rebranding, you can say 'we are coming out of our shell.'"

Lindberg and her marketing team spent the last several months on the MLS PIN rebranding effort diligently developing all of the elements a successful rebrand of this size requires. Partnered with industry consultant August Partners, MLS PIN reassessed and redesigned the customer journey while keeping true to its cherished DNA.

"Providing our customers with the best technology and service, serves as our North star," Lindberg said. "It is who we are and what we do best. Our total dedication to our customers is the real driving force behind our rebrand and why it has been so important that it embraces our local flavor," she added.

Lindberg notes the new mlspin.com website is packed with new content that is easy for customers to find and utilize. New features include a searchable roster, property search powered by the Broker Public Portal with Homesnap, a keyword search for rules and regulations, a resource center which includes broker resources, data services, and more.

MLS PIN is renowned for providing its customers with a "wicked smart" technology center of excellence. The best-in-class products and services it offers customers for listing, searching and connecting with buyers, sellers and real estate professionals includes: Homesnap Pro, Realtor.com Professional Search, Cloud CMA, Remine, RPR, RatePlug, dotloop, EAS (Essential Appraisal Solution) an in-house developed product, Supra, RealSatisfied, Down Payment Resource, MyFloodStatus, RE Technology, ShowingTime Quarterly Market Reports.

A recognized leader in data standards, MLS PIN is a Charter Member of the Real Estate Standards Organization. With Platinum Certification for both the RESO Data Dictionary and RESO Web API, MLS PIN customers can deliver the most accurate and reliable data to the marketplace.

MLS PIN makes it easier for its customers to access its online learning resource center, integrating its schedule of courses and registration along with offerings of virtual and onsite classes. The new MLS PIN website also opens a robust library of dozens of on-demand training videos and other instructional content for real estate professionals. From "how-to" videos covering everything contained in their MLS system, Pinergy including the creation of CMAs and contact management to recorded webinars and videos from technology partners, customers can quickly access hours of online training resources.

Condon, who has led the Realtor/Broker-owned MLS PIN since its inception, gives credit to her senior executive team and shareholder board members for furthering MLS PIN's position as an industry leader. Drawing on its involvement in industry organizations that include the MLS Roundtable, CMLS, COVE, and advisory boards for industry vendors as well as both local and state Associations, MLS PIN's rebranding effort is another step toward taking an active role in the national conversation about the future of real estate.

"We are a technology company hidden inside an MLS," Condon said. "We have built a culture of dedication and excellence as reliable as the New England fall foliage and remain true to our roots."

About MLS PIN

As the largest multiple listing service in New England, MLS Property Information Network (MLS PIN) connects over 42,000 real estate professionals and millions of consumers throughout the six New England states and New York. MLS PIN's flagship application, Pinergy, is designed and developed in-house, with new features regularly implemented based on customer input. Real estate professionals gain access to more than 28,000 on-market properties and 3.7 million off-market properties. MLS PIN provides live training, webinars, customer care seven days a week, and a growing list of third-party offerings. The Realtor/Broker-owned shareholder corporation is centrally located in Shrewsbury, MA. Discover more at mlspin.com.

Note: REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Media contacts:

Melissa Lindberg

800-695-3000 ext. 7121

[email protected]

Kevin Hawkins

206-866-1220 mobile/text

[email protected]

Related Images

kathy-condon-mls-pin-president-and.jpg

Kathy Condon - MLS PIN President and CEO

Kathy Condon is President and Chief Executive Officer of MLS PIN, the largest multiple listing service in New England and one of the largest in the nation.

melissa-lindberg-mls-pin-chief.jpg

Melissa Lindberg - MLS PIN Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

Melissa Lindberg and her marketing team spent the last several months on the MLS PIN rebranding effort diligently developing all of the elements a successful rebrand of this size requires.

mls-pin-debuts-a-wicked-smart.jpg

MLS PIN debuts a "wicked smart" rebrand

Embracing its New England heritage, the rebranding includes a responsive and modern website that speaks directly to its customer's needs, a new sophisticated and modern logo, and a powerful native tagline: "wicked smart."

Related Links

MLS PIN

SOURCE MLS PIN