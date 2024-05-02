MLS Technology Holdings, LLC Announces Joe Kazzoun as CEO of Remine

Previous CEO Dave Borrillo will return to Remine CTO Role

AUSTIN, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MLS Technology Holdings, LLC, an MLS-driven collaborative for real estate technology acquisitions and investments, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Kazzoun as the new chief executive officer of Remine, effective immediately. Kazzoun succeeds Dave Borrillo, who has played a pivotal role as CEO and will resume his previous role as Chief Technology Officer for Remine.

"Joe Kazzoun has an extensive track record of managing and expanding innovative real estate technologies, and we look forward to collaborating with him as CEO of Remine," said Emily Chenevert, Board Chair for MLS Technology Holdings, Inc. "Joe shares our excitement for Remine's bright future and our desire to create a better MLS that's MLS-owned and puts the real estate agent first."

Kazzoun brings over 25 years of experience in the real estate technology sector to his role as CEO of Remine. Most recently, Kazzoun worked at Zillow as the VP of Operations and Success for ShowingTime+ and General Manager of DotLoop.

Prior to his time at ShowingTime+ and DotLoop, Kazzoun held leadership positions at Lone Wolf Technologies, Instanet Solutions, Clareity, and real estate brokerages and franchises Coldwell Banker, Keller Williams, and Century 21. Kazzoun's extensive background underscores his deep-rooted understanding of the real estate industry's intricacies – from technology development to brokerage operations – positioning him as a visionary leader poised to drive Remine's continued success in the dynamic MLS space.

"I am honored to join Remine and lead the company through its next phase of growth and innovation," said Joe Kazzoun. "I am excited to work alongside the talented team at Remine to continue delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers and driving value for the real estate community."

Kazzoun's appointment as CEO comes at a critical time in the industry as real estate professionals navigate the evolving legal environment and increasing demands for efficient and modern technology solutions. Kazzoun's tenure and experience in the real estate technology sector will be invaluable as Remine strives to meet these challenges head-on and continue driving innovation in the MLS space.

