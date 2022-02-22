MLSPA Announces Partnership with Engage

"The MLSPA has set itself apart from the very beginning by being innovative and forward thinking. We are incredibly excited to partner with them and use our platform to help their players book speaking engagements, raise money for charities, and engage with their fans," said Daniel Hennes, Engage co-founder & CEO. Engage's mission stems from the belief that all talent should have the ability to easily share their story and create an impact. By reducing the number of roadblocks in the booking process, Engage has opened the door to a future where audiences and talent have a greater opportunity to meaningfully connect.

"This partnership with Engage will provide players with a simplified booking process to help them connect with their local communities and more easily invest time in causes they care about," said MLSPA Chief Operating Officer Dan Jones. "Players are passionate about positively impacting the communities they live and play in, and the innovative experience Engage provides will create even more opportunities for them to do so."



A number of MLS players are already available to be booked on the platform, joining athletes from the NBA, NFL, NHL and beyond, as well as leaders in business, celebrities, professional speakers, and more.



About Engage



Engage was co-founded by Daniel Hennes, Jake Olson, Mike Olson, Noah Schwartz, Brendan Egan, and John Shegerian in 2019 and has since become a technology disruptor in the talent booking industry, becoming home to over 2,600 talent in sports, entertainment, business, and other industries. Engage customers include Intel, SpaceX, AIG, T-Mobile, Microsoft, Invesco, Nationwide, TikTok, the American Cancer Society and a plethora of blue chip and fortune 500 companies . Engage allows consumers, event planners, and businesses to find and book talent in less than ten minutes. Designed for talent and their agents, the platform's proprietary technology makes every step of managing a booking faster and easier. To learn more, visit www.LetsEngage.com.



About the Major League Soccer Players Association



The Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA) is the labor union and exclusive bargaining representative for all Major League Soccer (MLS) players, ensuring the protection of their bargained-for rights. Established in 2003, the MLSPA serves to promote players' collective best interests, amplify their voices, and represent them in their group commercial and licensing activities. The MLSPA is a democratic organization, run by and for players. To learn more please visit www.mlsplayers.org

