MLVision M5 Unveiled at CES 2025: Pioneering Innovation in Wearable Technology with the World's Lightest AI-Powered AR Glasses

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2025, MLVision has officially launched its groundbreaking MLVision M5, setting a new global standard for wearable technology. Weighing a mere 25.8 grams, the MLVision M5 is the world's lightest AI-powered AR glasses. The device combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence, precision engineering, and a commitment to privacy and accessibility.

"MLVision M5 is more than just a wearable device; it represents a significant breakthrough in both weight and product design," said CEO Zhaoen Dai. "Our goal is to create smart AR glasses that feel effortless to wear, leveraging cutting-edge AR display technology and advanced AI models to genuinely help users work and live more efficiently and conveniently."

Crafted with aviation-grade titanium and ultra-lightweight floating plastic, this device achieves an unprecedented balance between durability and comfort. Weighing only 25.8g, 40% less than traditional AR glasses, it ensures an effortless, all-day wearing experience that feels almost weightless. The ergonomic design caters to users' needs, making it a perfect companion for both work and leisure.

This device introduces an industry-first modular design, setting a new benchmark for adaptability in AR glasses. This innovation allows users to seamlessly transition between an all-in-one configuration and a clip-on style, accommodating diverse preferences and use cases. For nearsighted users, the M5 eliminates the need for custom prescription lenses—a common limitation in traditional AR glasses. Instead, it can be conveniently clipped onto existing prescription glasses, offering unmatched practicality and cost savings. This thoughtful modularity not only enhances accessibility but also positions the MLVision M5 as a versatile solution for a broad spectrum of users.

One of MLVision M5's standout features is its immersive visual projection system, which offers an 86-inch private virtual screen. Powered by MLVision's proprietary Hummingbird Micro-LED light engine and advanced nano-scale diffraction waveguide technology, the glasses create a secure and private viewing experience, ideal for reading confidential documents or browsing personal files. To prioritize eye health, the device utilizes soft green light with a projection distance of 4 meters, reducing strain during extended use.

The MLVision M5 is also equipped with the AIOS platform, delivering unparalleled AI-driven capabilities to enhance user productivity and accessibility. With intelligent tools like document summarization, real-time translation in seven languages, and interactive AI chat for setting reminders and brainstorming ideas, the device seamlessly integrates into the modern workflow. Additionally, its innovative Care Mode provides real-time audio transcription, enabling a more inclusive experience for users with hearing impairments.

The MLVision M5 excels as a navigation powerhouse, offering intuitive, real-time directions to guide users seamlessly through various environments. Whether exploring a new city, finding the fastest route to your destination, or navigating while riding a bike, the M5 ensures you always stay on the right path with ease and confidence.

The MLVision M5 will launch in China at the end of January 2025. Pricing and pre-order details will be announced in the coming weeks.

MLVision, a global innovator in wearable technology, continues to push the boundaries of what is possible by merging innovation, style, and functionality. With the launch of MLVision M5, the company reinforces its commitment to accessibility, sustainability, and creating cutting-edge solutions that redefine how technology is integrated into everyday life.

SOURCE MLVision