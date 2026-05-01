MM Brands Announces Strategic Partnership with StateHouse Holdings to Expand Mary's Medicinals and DIXIE in California

DENVER, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MM Brands Inc., a portfolio of leading legacy cannabis brands including Mary's Medicinals and DIXIE, announced a strategic partnership with StateHouse Holdings Inc. to expand in the California market. Under the agreement, StateHouse licensed subsidiaries will assume manufacturing and distribution of Mary's Medicinals and DIXIE in California, leveraging its vertically integrated platform to scale production, streamline distribution, and expand retail access statewide.

"Partnering with StateHouse is a pivotal step in our mission to bring Mary's and DIXIE to more patients and consumers across California," said Joe Bayern, chief executive officer of MM Brands. "StateHouse's deep operational roots and expansive retail footprint make them the ideal partner to maintain our rigorous quality standards while ensuring our products are accessible in every corner of the state."

StateHouse, through its subsidiaries operates cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail assets across California. The addition of Mary's Medicinals and DIXIE strengthens its portfolio with two iconic and established, high-performing brands known for innovation and consumer loyalty.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mary's Medicinals and DIXIE into the StateHouse ecosystem," said Jim Scott, CEO of StateHouse Holdings. "These are iconic brands that resonate deeply with wellness-minded and recreational consumers alike. By integrating their innovative formulations into our vertical platform, we can provide California patients and customers with consistent, premium experience at a larger scale."

Mary's Medicinals is recognized for its transdermal delivery technology and wellness-focused formulations, while DIXIE is one of the most established names in cannabis edibles. This partnership reflects MM Brands' strategy to collaborate with leading operators in key markets to drive growth, ensure product quality, and strengthen retail execution.

About MM Brands

MM Brands is a premier house of pioneering legacy cannabis brands dedicated to advancing the intersection of science, wellness, and consumer experience. Driven by a commitment to innovation, consistency and consumer trust. MM Brands focuses on delivering high-quality, reliable products that patients and adult-use consumers have relied on for over a decade. Learn more: www.mmbrandsinc.com

About StateHouse Holdings

StateHouse Holdings Inc. is a leading California cannabis company. With its superior cultivation, processing, manufacturing, distribution and retail operations, StateHouse is a vertically integrated, tier-one company that maximizes returns at every stage of the cannabis value chain. Learn more: statehouseholdings.com

SOURCE MM Brands Inc.