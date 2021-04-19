M&M Cleaning Services, L.L.C Invests in Electrostatic Technology to Help Customers Safeguard Their Environments from Illness-causing Germs

BRONX, N.Y., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M Cleaning Services, L.L.C is proud to announce our recent investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System, an electrostatic sprayer, to provide more comprehensive surface disinfection coverage and help prevent the spread of germs on hard, nonporous surfaces that can cause illness.

At M&M Cleaning Services, L.L.C, we are committed to doing everything we can to help enhance the safety and well-being of our staff all year round. With the Clorox® Total 360® System, we have enhanced our infection prevention offerings and protocols to help prevent the spread of germs that can cause illness including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Our goal at M&M Cleaning Services, L.L.C is to help our customers' maintain a safer and healthier environment for their staff and clients by offering one of the best disinfection technologies available and enhanced effective infection control protocols," said Marvin Nieves, CEO and President of M&M Cleaning Services, L.L.C. "The Clorox® Total 360® System allows us to more effectively and efficiently cover high-touch and hard-to-reach surfaces for a more comprehensive disinfection."

The Clorox® Total 360® System works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting solution to reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

M&M Cleaning Services, L.L.C currently uses the Clorox® Total 360® System to treat a wide variety of our clients' facilities from churches to police vehicles. The system can be used on hard, nonporous surfaces from restroom sinks and stalls, desks and tabletops, computer keyboards and mice, to door handles and light switches.

"The Clorox® Total 360® System enables us to do our job better and provides our customers with greater peace of mind," added Nieves. "We are proud to serve our local community with this premium technology and help provide them with enhanced safety against the spread of germs that can cause illness."

The Clorox® Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner 1 used with the Clorox® Total 360® System has been approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces.

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, please visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

Refer to product label for guidance on approved use sites and surfaces.

About M&M Cleaning Services, L.L.C

M&M Cleaning Services, L.L.C has been in business for over 15 years. We provide high quality specialized commercial cleaning and janitorial services for businesses of all sizes large and small. We tailor our services to meet your needs, and by using proven cleaning technology, we go above and beyond your expectations.

SOURCE M&M Cleaning Services, L.L.C