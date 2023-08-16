MM Entertainment Presents New Comedy Podcast for Latinx Community

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're looking for a new podcast that is equal parts comedy and equal parts heart than do we have the perfect pick for you! Marcela Alonso's podcast Sunday Funday interviews comedians from across the United States with a singular purpose: to unite all Latinos no matter what their background.

As a Latina herself, with both Cuban and Puerto Rican roots, growing up Marcela didn't have the opportunity to see a lot of people that looked like her within the entertainment industry. The lack of diversity was definitely one of the driving forces and inspirations for her to embark on this incredible journey. While that is starting to change, those voices are still vastly underheard and underrepresented; which is why it was so important to Marcela to highlight these voices and showcase them and the strides they are making for the Latin community. Sunday Funday gives these artists the ability to broadcast their voice and share their experiences making it clear that Latinos of all regions are not as different as they may think.

In each episode Marcela interviews a different up and coming Latino stand-up comedian such as Stephanie Tejada, Steven Briggs, famed Mexican comedian Jerry Garcia of HBO Special "It's Not My Weekend" and one of Showtime's original Latin Divas of Comedy, Sara Contreras. Together they have a conversation where they discuss everything from their lives growing up to how they broke into the industry to how they get inspiration for their material. They also go in depth about what it is like being a Latino stand-up comedian and how that has affected their experiences both in and out of the entertainment industry.

While each interview offers different takes on various topics and each stand-up comedian is unique in their own respect, the podcast also strives to show that a lot of their experiences are similar. It aims to bring together these different Latin cultures and create a sense of unity and camaraderie. Where people can listen to someone who has a different Latin culture than themselves and find the similarities within their lives through comedy.

You can find all the already aired episodes of Sunday Funday on the show's websiteApple Podcasts, and Spotify and make sure to stay tuned as new episodes drop every month. This is definitely a podcast you don't want to skip!

Follow Marcela Alonso at: https://www.instagram.com/marcelasobella  https://www.facebook.com/marcelasobella  https://www.youtube.com/marcelasobella 

