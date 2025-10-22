M&M Quality Solutions Expands Operations with New Cold Storage Facility in Kansas City's SubTropolis

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M Quality Solutions, a national 3PL provider with over 20 years of logistics excellence, announced today the expansion of its operations with a new cold storage facility located in SubTropolis, the world's largest underground business complex in Kansas City, Missouri.

The new 18,757-square-foot facility at 9000 N.E. Underground Drive, Pillar 112, will serve as a regional cold-chain hub designed to support food and supplement storage, refrigerated distribution, and temperature-sensitive logistics. The underground environment provides a naturally climate-controlled, energy-efficient, and secure setting ideal for maintaining product integrity and supply chain efficiency.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to the future of logistics and to the Kansas City region," said Brian McMaster, CEO of M&M Quality Solutions. "SubTropolis provides the perfect environment for our Adaptive Growth Logistics model—offering our partners reliability, efficiency, and intelligence in how products move, market, and grow."

The site features truck and rail dock access for seamless inbound and outbound operations, making it a strategic addition to Kansas City's robust logistics network.

A New Category of 3PL: Adaptive Growth Logistics

M&M Quality Solutions has pioneered a new approach called Adaptive Growth Logistics (AGL), a more innovative, more connected model of 3PL that integrates operational excellence with data-driven marketing and competitive analysis. AGL helps brands move products more efficiently while uncovering new opportunities for growth and scalability.

Community and Economic Impact

Located within the Parvin Road Corridor TIF Plan, the facility supports local infrastructure investment and contributes to regional economic development through activity tax reporting and job creation. M&M Quality Solutions continues to play an active role in expanding Kansas City's presence as a national logistics hub.

The lease took effect September 3, 2025, with improvements scheduled for completion by September 30, 2025. The facility will be fully operational by October 2025.

About M&M Quality Solutions

For more than two decades, M&M Quality Solutions has delivered trusted third-party logistics (3PL) services to companies across North America. With roots in manufacturing, retail, and consumer goods, M&M specializes in warehousing, fulfillment, cold storage, and display marketing operations. Through Adaptive Growth Logistics (AGL), M&M helps clients build scalable, data-intelligent supply chains that adapt to market demand and drive product growth.

Learn more: www.mmqualitysolutions.com



Media Contact:

Press Relations | M&M Quality Solutions

[email protected] | (816) 994-2421

SOURCE M&M Quality Solutions