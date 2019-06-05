M&M Systems partners with Banyan Hills Technologies to develop IoT software for industrial refrigeration

ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M Systems, a wholly owned division of M&M Refrigeration, announces its partnership with the Internet of Things (IoT) company, Banyan Hills Technologies. In conjunction, the companies have developed a software solution that serves the industrial refrigeration industry with connectivity, insights and actions for equipment across individual or multiple facilities.

The software, known as M&M Pulse, will leverage Banyan's existing IoT technology and provide visibility into facility operations using a solution unlike any other in the industrial refrigeration industry. The cloud-based system will feed real-time data to a dashboard that will provide automation, data analysis and cost reduction capabilities.

The increased transparency and ease of access to data will allow facility owners and operators to maximize efficiencies as well as respond to safety events faster than ever before. M&M Pulse can be integrated in one facility or across hundreds; it is an effective way to centralize data and accurately understand the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that are most important.

"This is an exciting time for M&M," says Chad Riedel, President of M&M Refrigeration. "We have been in the controls business for 29 years, so we truly comprehend what the end user needs to run their facilities smoothly. Working with Banyan Hills Technologies to develop M&M Pulse has given us the opportunity to offer a solution that will bring the industrial refrigeration industry to the forefront of technology-driven operational excellence."

"We're thrilled to partner with M&M Systems," says Steve Latham, CEO and founder of Banyan Hills Technologies. "Modernizing industrial refrigeration facilities through IoT implementations improves how facility owners and operators track both power consumption and safety issues important to compliance. Our collaboration with M&M will make the industry safer and more energy efficient."

M&M Systems will be officially launching the new software at the Global Cold Chain Expo in Chicago, from June 10-12 in booth #25010. GCCE is an annual conference and tradeshow that highlights solutions for the perishable supply chain.

About M&M Systems

Located in Ormond Beach and founded in 1991, M&M Systems is the controls division of M&M Refrigeration. M&M Systems develops software that controls anything from single compressor units to entire plants. The engineering team has over 300 years of cumulative experience in system design, software development, and hardware design. M&M's product development philosophy is driven by four overriding factors: market needs, customer feedback, the effective use of emerging technology, and a lifetime customer perspective.

About Banyan Hills Technologies

Banyan Hills Technologies is an Internet of Things (IoT) company and a trusted partner for innovative software solutions. Canopy™ is Banyan's IoT platform and the most advanced solution for monitoring and managing any network of connected endpoints including but not limited to self-serve kiosks, intelligent vending, digital signs and smart lockers. Banyan's team of highly skilled engineers, talented UX/UI designers and industry experts help customers launch, scale and secure successful IoT implementations. Banyan's deep industry knowledge and strong capabilities in machine learning, transaction management, communication protocols, payments, and predictive analytics help companies realize the full potential of their technology strategies. In 2018, the company ranked 1,203 on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States.

Contact information:

Cara Godack

M&M Refrigeration

carag@mmrefrigeration.com

(410) 754-8005

SOURCE M&M Refrigeration

Related Links

www.mmrefrigeration.com

