MMA Capital Holdings Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer

BALTIMORE, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MMAC) ("MMA Capital" or the "Company") today announced the resignation of Mr. Michael Falcone as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Falcone will remain a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Company's President, Mr. Gary Mentesana, will fulfill the duties of the Chief Executive Officer as the Company's Board of Directors and the Company's external manager, Hunt Investment Management, LLC (the "Manager"), work through the selection of a permanent replacement for Mr. Falcone as Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Falcone also resigned all of his positions with the Manager and with Hunt Companies, Inc., the parent company of the Manager.

Mr. Falcone commented with respect to his resignation, "After nearly 37 years of being associated with MMA and related businesses, it is time for me to step down. It was a great honor to serve our shareholders as CEO and I look forward to continuing to do so as a director. I want to express my deep appreciation to my colleagues and to my fellow board members for their support and commitment over the years."

The Company's Board Chairman, Mr. Frank Gallagher, commented, "The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Mike for his many years of service to the Company. He has unfailingly devoted himself throughout his entire career to the best interests of the Company, its shareholders, clients, and personnel, and we wish him well. We look forward to working with the Manager to select a new Chief Executive Officer with a view toward serving our constituencies and growing shareholder value over the long term."

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. focuses on infrastructure-related investments that generate positive environmental and social impacts and deliver attractive risk-adjusted total returns to our shareholders, with an emphasis on debt associated with infrastructure including renewable energy projects. MMA Capital is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc. For additional information about MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MMAC), please visit MMA Capital's website at www.mmacapitalholdings.com . For additional information about Hunt Investment Management, LLC, please see its Form ADV and brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at https://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov .

