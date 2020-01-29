MMA Capital Holdings Announces the Election of Two New Directors

BALTIMORE, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MMAC) ("MMA Capital" or the "Company") today announced the election of two new directors, one of which fills the current vacancy on the Board of Directors. On January 28, 2020, Mr. Cecil E. Flamer and Ms. Suzanne G. Kucera were elected to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Flamer, 72, was appointed to the open Class II position on the Board and Ms. Kucera, 58, was appointed to a newly created Class III vacancy.

Since 2004, Mr. Flamer has been a Managing Director and Chief Administrative Officer of Brown Capital Management, Inc. ("BCM"), a private company that provides equity investment management services. In his capacity as Managing Director, he serves on the Management Committee, which is the firm's governing body. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Flamer was a partner at Ernst & Young, LLP. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (Accounting concentration) from Morgan State University. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants.

Ms. Kucera is Chief Financial Officer of Bright Power, Inc. a New York based energy efficiency company with national operations. Prior to Bright Power, she was Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mackworth Capital, LLC which developed a unique model for direct private investment and provided strategic and financial advice to growth companies and start-ups. Prior to founding Mackworth in 2015, Ms. Kucera was Chief Financial Officer of Now Computing and BBH Group and Chief Executive Officer of Art + Commerce. She has a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Ms. Kucera most recently completed a Diploma in Clean Energy from New York University leading to an interim Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer position where financing options were secured for a Solar Developer.

J.P. Grant, Chairman of MMA Capital's Governance Committee stated, "We are pleased to welcome both Cecil and Suzanne to our Board. With their election, the board gains years of experience in equity investment advisory services, entrepreneurship, C-suite management and financial reporting experience. We plan to take advantage of these skillsets as we seek ways to grow shareholder value and augment the financial reporting expertise on the board."

About MMAC

MMA Capital invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate. MMA Capital is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc. For additional information about MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MMAC), please visit MMA Capital's website at www.mmacapitalholdings.com. For additional information about Hunt Investment Management, LLC, please see its Form ADV and brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at https://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

www.mmacapitalholdings.com

