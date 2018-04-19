MMA Capital Management Announces Investor Conference Call

The conference call with investors will be webcast. All interested parties are welcome to join the live webcast, which can be accessed through the Company's web site at www.mmacapitalmanagement.com (refer to the Shareholder Relations tab of our website for more information). Participants may also join the conference call by dialing toll free 1-888-346-6987 or 1-412-902-4268 for international participants and 1-855-669-9657 for Canadian participants.

For purposes of the conference call, the Company will reference select tables from Item 2 of the 2017 First Quarter 2018 Report (Management's Discussion & Analysis).

An archived replay of the event will be available one hour after the event through May 18, 2018, toll free at 1-877-344-7529, or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants and 1-855-669-9658 for Canadian participants (Passcode: 10119752).

About MMAC

MMAC is a company that holds primarily debt investments in the housing and renewable energy sectors in the United States. MMAC is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Companies, Inc. For additional information about MMA Capital Management, LLC (NASDAQ: MMAC), please visit MMAC's website at www.mmacapitalmanagement.com. For additional information about Hunt Investment Management, LLC, please see its brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at www.advisorinfo.sec.gov.

