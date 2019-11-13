MMA Energy Capital Reaches $2 Billion in Originations

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Energy Capital (the "Company"), a leading provider of capital in the renewable energy space, today announced that it has reached over $2 billion in originations of renewable energy investments. Since 2015, the Company has originated development, construction and other custom debt financing for approximately 150 solar, wind, and other clean energy projects across 21 U.S. states and territories, totaling more than 6 gigawatts ("GW") of installed capacity.

The Company, which is a trade name under which Hunt Investment Management, LLC does business, originates financing for the benefit of several institutional capital clients, including MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. ("MMAC"), a public investment vehicle that focuses on investments that generate positive environmental and social impacts trading under the NASDAQ ticker symbol, MMAC.

"It is a testament to the market growth of renewables, as well as our close relationship with our customers that we are able to reach such a milestone," said Bob Hopper, Managing Director. "The $2 billion in project financings that we have originated to date, of which $900 million has been originated in the past 12 months, has enabled the development, construction and acquisition of solar and wind projects throughout the United States and we see continued growth in all of these areas."

Michael Falcone, MMAC's Chief Executive Officer stated, "MMA Energy Capital enables MMAC to invest in a large, segmented market that has been growing and that we believe to be underserved. This has enabled us to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns on the capital that we have invested in the loans that they originate."

MMA Energy Capital provides development, construction, bridge and term loans ranging in size from $150 thousand to over $100 million. MMA Energy Capital's team has a collective 85+ years of renewable energy development experience and project finance expertise.

About MMA Energy Capital

MMA Energy Capital is a trade name under which Hunt Investment Management, LLC, does business and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hunt Capital Holdings, LLC. For additional information about Hunt Investment Management, LLC, please see its Form ADV and brochure (Part 2A of Form ADV) available at https://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov/. Additional information about MMA Energy Capital can be found by contacting bob.hopper@mmaenergycapital.com and at www.mmaenergycapital.com.

About MMA Capital Holdings, Inc.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate and is externally managed and advised by Hunt Investment Management, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Capital Holdings, LLC For additional information about MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MMAC), please visit MMA Capital Holdings' website at www.mmacapitalholdings.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Release contains forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Credit Agreement and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "would," "could," and similar words or expressions and are made in connection with discussions of future events and operating or financial performance.

Forward-looking statements reflect our management's expectations at the date of this Release regarding future conditions, events or results. They are not guarantees of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from what is anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are many factors that could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained in this Release. For a discussion of certain of those risks and uncertainties and the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially because of those risks and uncertainties, see Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 ("2018 Annual Report "), filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to which reference is hereby made. All forward-looking statements made herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results, events or developments referenced herein will occur or be realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this Release or that we may make from time to time. We expressly disclaim any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in this Release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

