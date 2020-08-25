MMA Global Holdings Launches a New Innovative Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) League to Offer More Fights and Opportunities for MMA Athletes

"I am proud to be a part of MMA Global, and to share with my fans the opportunity to be part of this ground-breaking company," said Khabib Nurmagomedov. "Together, we can build a new future for the sport we love."

MMA Global plans to offer studio-based MMA events to satisfy the exploding global demand for MMA fights and combat sport content. Fighters and fans will benefit from more MMA fights taking place in studios with a live audience. The company will bring a new format to combat sports with a robust fight schedule throughout the year. MMA Global is bringing together a new generation of talent and new dedicated fans from around the globe.

"Our goal is to take this sport to the next level with fight action year-round," said Alan McGlade, MMA Global Director. "Our vision is to make MMA more accessible to fans and increase the number of athletes who step into the octagon."

"We are excited to work with MMA Global to offer investment opportunities in this exciting enterprise to millions of MMA fans around the world," said Michael Mildenberger, seriesOne CEO.

MMA Global was formed to promote, produce and distribute Mixed Martial Arts events in the U.S. and around the world through an innovative MMA venture that will bring more fights and opportunities to MMA athletes. Using its exclusive studio arenas in key locations, the league will offer live streamed fights across all video platforms via PPV and subscription services. MMA Global is bringing together a new generation of talented fighters and an expanding legion of dedicated fans. For more information please visit https://mmaglobalgroup.com/, and via Instagram @themmaglobal.

seriesOne Securities, LLC is a leading securities fundraising platform company formed by industry veterans with decades of expertise across technology, investment banking, venture capital, and financial compliance. The firm enables security token offerings by providing strategic counsel, regulatory compliance, fundraising infrastructure and access to a proprietary network of investors worldwide. All seriesOne Securities, LLC services are conducted under US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") exemptions, enabling companies to register, market, and escrow fundraising initiatives.

The foregoing press release includes certain forward-looking statements, information, and estimates provided by MMA Global Holdings Corp. (The "Company") and its subsidiaries, MMA Global Group Inc. and Triomedia, Inc. (The "Subsidiaries") with respect to the company's and subsidiaries' anticipated business plans, strategies, and future performance. When used in this document, the words "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar expresssions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the company and the subsidiaries believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or expected. No representaions are made as to the accuracy of such statements or estimates. There can be no assurances that the company or either subsidiary will successfully execute its business strategies.

