MMA Star Henry Cejudo Becomes The Newest Athlete Investor in Sports E-Commerce & Streaming Platform, MILLIONS.co

MILLIONS

08 Sep, 2023, 08:51 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MILLIONS.co is excited to announce that Henry Cejudo, the 2x Division UFC Champion, MMA star, and olympic champion will be joining as an athlete ambassador and investor in the company. Additionally, Cejudo will be hosting two exclusive Live-Streams per month, offering some exciting one-of-a-kind memorabilia, and will be releasing exclusive merchandise drops.

Cejudo first started streaming on MILLIONS.co in 2022, hosting WatchParties for live UFC events. A format popularised by events like Joe Rogan's Fight Companion and the Manningcast, MILLIONS.co enables athletes to use their free streaming platform to host similar WatchParties as well as regular livestreams, pay-per-views, podcasts, and live shopping experiences with the platform being fully e-commerce enabled.

Cejudo, with a massive MMA following, chose MILLIONS as the overall best platform for athletes since it combines a powerful e-commerce engine with streaming and content, editing, and design support services all in one. MILLIONS also syncs with other social platforms like Youtube Live, X Live and Facebook Live amplifying every broadcast simultaneously for maximum reach and providing a 4 for 1 platform for athletes & streamers.

"I loved the platform and product so much I decided to invest", said Cejudo who shared the announcement on his socials on September 6th, 2023. "Athletes are the original influencers and content creators, and MILLIONS provides the exact tool set of features that athletes need to build their own brand, sell online, and stream" Cejudo added.

"MILLIONS was co-founded by Bruce Buffer the famous MMA announcer and we're thrilled to welcome Henry to the team" said Co-Founder and CEO Matt Whitteker. "There will be upwards of 5,000 live athlete profiles by the end of 2023 all of which are streaming, selling merchandise and memorabilia and or getting brand deals and appearance bookings from their profiles"

MILLIONS Director of Streaming Tyler Hosie who worked with team Cejudo notes that "this partnership validates the explosive potential of the MILLIONS platform. To have one of the top names in UFC history, and a very experienced content creator, agree to co-create content with us is a signal to Athletes of all levels of success and fame to come join the platform now!"

In terms of what to expect from the monthly live streams, Henry will provide exclusive insights live before the biggest UFC fights. On the day of the weigh in he will breakdown technique and strategy from his custom built combat studio, and predict the results of the bout, before going live on the following night to commentate blow by blow as the fights take place in real time.

Fans can head over to MILLIONS.co and visit Henry Cejudo's profile to ensure they don't miss out on this incredibly unique access to one of the UFC's biggest names and his style of MMA analysis.

