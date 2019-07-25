MMA Superstar Tito Ortiz will be attending the 2019 NPC USA Bodybuilding Championships to give award for Men's Physique Competition on behalf of Mon Ethos Pro
Jul 25, 2019, 12:20 ET
LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MMA Superstar and Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz will once again join Mon Ethos Pro in attendance at a major, national bodybuilding competition. Ortiz, who had attended the 2019 Governor's Cup Competition as a guest of Mon Ethos Pro President David Whitaker, will be awarding the winner of the Men's Physique competition at this weekend's event. The 2019 USA Bodybuilding Championships are an IFBB Pro Qualifying Event, where 53 Pro Cards will be given out to competitors seeking to become professional bodybuilders. The competition takes place on both Friday and Saturday, starting at 12:00pm on Friday, July 26th with Men's Bodybuilding, Women's Physique, Bikini and Men's Classic Physique. The following morning, July 27th at 9:00am, the competition continues with Women's Bodybuilding, Figure and Men's Physique.
Founded in 1988, MuscleContest is the largest promoter of NPC and IFBB Pro League events in the world with events taking place throughout the USA, Brazil, Japan, Ireland, Philippines, and Vietnam. Mon Ethos Pro represents some of the biggest names in the sport today. Owned by businessman David Whitaker, Mon Ethos has made a huge splash on the scene of professional bodybuilding with its multiple sponsorships of events all over the country, including the new Diamond Sponsorship of MuscleContest bodybuilding competitions.
