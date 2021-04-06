LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Energy Squares , a plant-based energy bar powered by organic caffeine and plant protein, announced today the addition of mixed martial arts (MMA) world champion Demetrious Johnson to its all-star team of advisors and ambassadors, a roster that also includes Olympians and US Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens.

MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson Partners With Quantum Energy Squares

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, UFC President Dana White, and ESPN called Johnson the greatest mixed martial artist in the world. He held the UFC World Champion belt with a record 11 title defenses, and next he faces Adriano Moraes for the ONE Championship title on April 7th.

"Quantum Energy Squares provide energy that lasts, and they've become a regular part of my everyday life and training as I prep for the upcoming title bout," said Demetrious Johnson. "I'm focused on living a healthy lifestyle, and it's important that any company I partner with has healthy eating front and center, and that's Quantum. They have a passion for providing clean energy for athletes and everyday people, fueling what they want to do. Once I tried these, felt the smooth energy delivery that lasted for hours, and tasted the delicious flavors, I became a huge fan. I couldn't be happier to join their team as an Advisor and Ambassador."

Beyond MMA, Johnson is widely known in the eSports (video gaming) world, with a large fan following on Twitch and YouTube.

"Our relationship with Demetrious is all about a shared vision and a sense of purpose," says Quantum CEO Dan Medvene. "We're on a mission to bring long-lasting energy to health-conscious, active consumers and athletes with our unique blend of organic caffeine, balanced plant-based macronutrients and chef-crafted flavors. Demetrious has an unbelievable drive for excellence in everything he does, and his genuine care for his fans, sharing healthy things he truly believes in, really resonated with us. We're simply stoked to have DJ on board."

For more information about Quantum Energy Squares, visit www.QuantumSquares.com .

For media inquiries, email: [email protected]

About Quantum Energy Squares

Named the Official Energy Bar of both the 2021 IRONMAN Triathlon Series and the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series, Quantum Energy Squares are plant-based, coffee-infused energy bars created by a sports dietitian, food scientist, and professional pastry chef. QUANTUM is the alternative to coffee crashes and sugary snacks. Balanced macronutrients from fruits, seeds and nuts plus MCT oil help slow caffeine absorption for long-lasting energy, with no spike or crash. Recently launched nationwide at Sprouts Markets and Whole Foods, all QUANTUM products are certified plant-based, certified gluten-free, non-GMO verified, soy-free, dairy-free, and kosher. Quantum Energy Squares are distributed nationally through KeHE and UNFI. QUANTUM was awarded KeHE's 2021 Best New Product in Breakfast in Bars. For more information, please visit QuantumSquares.com .

Media Contact:

Jillian Wong

213-225-4419

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantum Energy Squares

Related Links

http://www.QuantumSquares.com

